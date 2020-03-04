Richard Brown is an eighth grade math teacher and algebra teacher at Rigby Middle School. He has been teaching 21 years, 14 years at the junior high school and seven years at RMS.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I like math and working with numbers. I like working with the youth and helping them in a critical time in learning math.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? When the students get it and being able to have fun.
•
What are some challenges? When the students give up and don’t try, when I know they can do it if they would just try.
•
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? When I have students come and thank me for teaching them math and helping them understand it better.
•
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? The other teachers that I get to work with and it was close to home.
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I love to be in the outdoors and love to play most sports.
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? The way we teach/learn the material. We used to do 50-60 problems every night.