Ryalene Barker is a second grade teacher at South Fork Elementary School. She has been teaching second grade for 32 years and has taught at Kinghorn, Harwood and at South Fork since the school opened.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I have always loved school and learning. I love being able to help students learn and progress and to help them learn to read.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love my students and my colleagues. I have worked with some really great people over the years. Reading is my favorite subject to teach, and each year I get to see a new group of students become readers.
What are some challenges? This past year since the Coronavirus, I have had to learn a lot of new technology and how to adapt to online learning and teaching. I have also had to teach my students how to access and navigate the programs we are using for online learning.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? When you spend your days with seven-year-old children, your day is never dull. Several years ago, my classroom started to have a funny smell. I cleaned out cupboards and looked everywhere and could not find where the smell was coming from, and it kept get worse. One morning when I got to school it was BAD. I could smell it before I even opened the door. I told my students that we were all cleaning out our desks. One student was absent that day and so we started cleaning out his desk. When we opened his pencil box we found where the smell was coming from. He had been bringing worms in from the playground and putting them in his pencil box. They were like fermenting! I have had a lot of successful, frustrating, joyful, and fun times throughout the years.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I have been in the district for many years and 2nd grade has always been my first choice. I enjoy that age group and the focus on reading, so when South Fork was built, I chose to move there because it was close to my home.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I never missed a day of school from kindergarten through 12th grade when I was a student.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? Technology is one of the biggest differences. When I started teaching, we did not have computers in the elementary schools. There has also been a lot of growth in our district which has included several new schools being built. There is a lot more testing, skills, and documentation required.