Sarah Taulanga is a Spanish Immersion kindergarten teacher at Jefferson Elementary. She has been teaching for five years, all at Jefferson Elementary.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I decided to be a teacher because I love children and I love their enthusiasm for life and learning. It is also a great career for a mom. I get to enjoy my weekends, holidays, and summers with my family.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I enjoy watching my students learn and grow every day. Kindergarten is a such a fun age because they love school, and they are eager to learn. Even the simplest things in life make them happy.
What are some challenges? Kindergartners have a lot of energy. They keep me on my toes every day. I am grateful for a wonderful paraprofessional who helps me in the classroom so that I can manage my time wisely and meet the needs of my energetic students.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? I am grateful for the wonderful community that we live in. Each school year I have experienced wonderful support from the parents of my students. Whether it be volunteering in the classroom or donating supplies. It is a team effort, and I am grateful for their support.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I decided to teach at Jefferson Elementary because there was an opening for a Spanish Immersion teacher, and I wanted to keep using my Spanish skills. It is a great program and I love seeing my students learn a new language.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? When I was born my mom went to the hospital, but she was told it was full. She had to get back in the car and head down the road about another hour to the nearest hospital where I was born.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? Technology is becoming more accessible in the classroom and at home. We have so many resources at our fingertips because of technology. Some of the programs that we use enable the parents and teachers to work together and help students learn and grow.