Shadrack Gore teaches at West Jefferson High School. Gore is in the history department and teacher World History, U.S. History and Government. He’s been teaching for six years.
What made you decide to be a teacher? Struggled in education early on in my life, but managed to do well in college. Decided I wanted to help students like me learn how to become lovers of learning.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love interacting with students; especially hearing and learning their ideas and viewpoints.
What are some challenges? Time! There is never enough time to get everything done. Trying to fit everything into my contract hours, and then going to a second job makes it difficult to help students at the level I would like to.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? I was teaching U.S. History students when I was called to a meeting. I taught students how to participate in a Socratic Seminar (Conversation strategy where students take the lead to discuss an issue), and told them when I returned from my short meeting we would start. The meeting took longer than expected and when I came back, they were participating in a Socratic Seminar. Students didn’t need to be coerced, they wanted to discuss and participate in a conversation of learning.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? Love small agricultural towns. Came from Shelley where people helped each other and were always friendly. Wanted to be a part of a community that was like that.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I love to sing in the car by myself at really high levels.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? There is a lot more collaboration. Teachers work together to try and produce better material for students more now than in the past.