Shannon Dahl is a teacher at Jefferson and Cottonwood Elementary Schools teaching physical education. Dahl has been a teacher for 28 years and has had one year at Cottonwood and Jefferson for about ten years.
What made you decide to be a teacher? — I have always wanted to be a PE teacher.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? — My students; I love my students!
What are some challenges? — I teach 42 classes and it is hard to remember all of my student’s names.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? — Whenever a student is struggling to understand the skill that I am trying to teach and then they finally get it, the smile on their face is the best. That always stands out.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? — I was just assigned to them.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? — I have been teaching for so long, I now am teaching students of students. I call them my “Grand Students”.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? — When I first started teaching there was a PE specialist at every elementary school and the students were able to have PE twice a week for 30 minutes. Now the students only get PE once a week for 30 minutes and I travel between two schools.