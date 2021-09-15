Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Shawn Hall is a Spanish and PE teacher for high school students at Rigby High School. Hall has taught for Rigby for 23 years; Hall taught at Rigby Jr. High for the first 15 years, and has been at Rigby High School for the last 8 years.
What made you decide to be a teacher? One of my friends in college told me that I should be a teacher. She explained that since I knew Spanish from serving a mission that I could teach Spanish. I could also be a PE Teacher because I like sports. She also explained that I could Coach, which I did for a while when I first started teaching. It seemed like a logical career for me.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I enjoy seeing the students’ faces when they have the ah hah moments. I also enjoy teaching the youth. Most of them are respectful, willing to try, and do their best to learn.
What are some challenges? It was quite a challenge last year during Covid-19. I had to learn how to use Schoology. I had to set up assignments on the computer and try to inspire the students to learn, even though I could not see them in person.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class you have taken? My favorite professional development class took place a few years ago. We got to interact by playing different games. It was a lot more fun than just sitting there listening to someone speak.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching? The most rewarding experience that I have had was the opportunity to instruct my own kids. My two oldest sons took my Spanish class and then went on Spanish speaking missions later in their lives, being able to incorporate the things that I taught them.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? Instead of using chalk, we now use dry erase markers. Also, technology is now used daily, where it used to be rarely used.
What is something interesting about you most of your students do not know? I was adopted as a baby. I am eternally grateful to the family that helped me become the man that I am.