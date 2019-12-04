Sherry Locascio is an English and reading teacher at Clark County Junior High School. She teaches sixth, seventh and eighth grades. She has been teaching for 14 years, 13 of which have been at the junior high.
•
What made you decide to be a teacher? I had worked in the lunchroom and then as a special education paraprofessional. The teacher I worked with, Rhea Buttars, encouraged me to go to school and become a teacher. It actually was something I wanted when I was younger, but I needed a nudge.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I absolutely love the kids in Clark County.
•
What are some challenges? Trying to get the students to realize how important it is to learn to read and write is difficult. They often depend on the computer too much.
•
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? I have had a few students that it was like a light clicked on and they realized they could enjoy reading. That is probably one of the best things to see. They have no idea how important reading will be in the future.
•
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? They hired me!!!
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? Most of the kids already know this, but I did not go to college until I was 50 years old and had seven kids. I decided when our youngest two were in high school that it was time. I have never regretted getting my degree and hope that has influenced my own children, grandchildren and students.
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? The computer has made a world of difference. Too often the kids think the computer makes it so they don’t need to learn or work. They don’t realize a computer is only as useful as the person who is using it.