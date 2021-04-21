Stacey Hutchins is a fifth grade teacher at South Fork Elementary school. Hutchins has been teaching for seven years but has been helping in classrooms since high school.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I have always wanted to be a teacher since I was younger. Learning has always fascinated me.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love helping students learn. I know that all students can be successful, and it is a good feeling when they realize they can do the things they thought they could not do.
What are some challenges? Online learning has been a challenge in teaching, but I always take challenges as opportunities to grow.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? Whenever I have a student that starts out the year low, and I am able to help them show growth and end the year in a good place, that is something I always remember.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I applied for a couple of schools in the district, but after meeting the teachers at South Fork and seeing how much they cared about their students, I knew I wanted to teach there.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I have a key chain collection from places I have visited, and I have a collection of frog decorations I display in my bathroom.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? I haven’t taught that long, but I always tell my students that they are lucky to have the use of technology that they have now. I remember only getting to type and play Oregon Trail on an old computer. We didn’t have nice computers, iPads, or smart boards. There is so many things students can now learn at the touch of their fingertips.