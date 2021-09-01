Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Stefanie Fuchs teaches History for ninth through eleventh grade students at Rigby High School. Fuchs has taught for eight years at Rigby High School, but has taught a total of 16 years.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I have wanted to be a teacher since I was about 3 years old. When I played “school” with my mom, I always made her be the student and I was always the teacher. Teaching is also in my family. Both of my grandmothers were in education, as well as my mom, my aunt and many cousins. It is in our blood.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? The kids! They are so amazing, even on the hard days that come with teenagers. They just light up my day and often make me laugh. I truly enjoy being around them and watching them grow into young adults.
What are some challenges? For me, it is trying to find the balance between my love of teaching and my family. It is easy for me to throw myself into researching fun activities to do with my students and before I know it many hours have passed. It is difficult to find that balance of making sure I am spending enough time with my husband and son and the time I spend preparing for the classroom.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken? I took a book study class for professional development where I read the book “Brain Rules.” It was a lot of fun learning about the different ways students learn and how their brains work.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching? The most rewarding is when I have former students tell me they themselves went into teaching because of my class. It is also wonderfully rewarding when a student says they used to hate history, but after my class they now enjoy it.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? When I first started the technology available in schools was pretty basic. I remember how excited I was to go from an overhead transparency projector to a projector on a cart that could hook up to my laptop. Now we have SMART technology and can be much more creative.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I have broken both my arms, my right ankle five times and my left ankle twice.