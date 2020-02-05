Teresa Rodriguez Madin is a first grade teacher at Roberts Elementary School. She has been teaching at the school for five years.
What made you decide to be a teacher? As a child, I have always dream to be a teacher. I love helping students learn to read for the first time, it just makes me happy to see the light come up and their little eyes get so bright when they realized they can read.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love to see the smiling faces ready to learn and have fun learning.
What are some challenges? The biggest challenges every year is teaching in Spanish because it is very hard for the students at first, but once they get to know me, it starts getting better.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? Five years ago, I taught Kindergarten and First grade, it was a challenge, but what I remember the most of that year is seeing my kindergarten class just hunger for learning and that awesome class was so much fun to teach. One student stayed in during lunch time and she grabbed a book and started to read it. She asked for help to read a word, but I said, well try to sound it out and see if you can read it. She sounded out the word Ostrich all by herself, she yelled “I did it!” She was so surprise and happy that she was able to do it all by herself. That is a special moment I can not forget. It was wonderful!
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I think it was the only opening at the time I applied for the job.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I love to paint and draw. I don’t think anyone knows that.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? As a student, I do not think there was much support for students who did not speak English. I love teaching Spanish and helping ESL students because I sympathies with them. I know their struggles. Now a days I love to see all the support that is given to all students.