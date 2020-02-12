Teri Smith is a kindergarten and first grade teacher at Hamer Elementary School and head teacher. She did not graduate from college until she was 50 years old and has taught for 12 years.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I raised 5 children who all attended public schools. My frustrations with the public school system and the experiences my own children had were key to my decision to become a teacher.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I enjoy figuring out ways to explain concepts to students in a way they can connect with. I also enjoy the moment when a student “connects” with the concept and “gets it.”
What are some challenges? Teaching in a small school with split classes means that resources are limited. Figuring out how to keep all students engaged while working with individual students is a big challenge.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? I love having students come back and visit me at the school carnival or the Christmas Program. I especially like to have students bring me their graduation announcements. I enjoy thinking that I might have had some positive influence in their lives.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? Looking for a career job when you are over 50 years old is difficult. Hamer Elementary was the first school to offer me a job and it was in July. I have stayed with Hamer because I love the students and their families as well as the people I work with. My husband refers to Hamer as “my addiction.”
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? My kindergartners quite frequently don’t know that I live somewhere else other than the school. They are pretty shocked to find out that I go home every night and that teaching school is my job. Some might not realize that I have traveled a lot and that I am a classic rocker.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? As a general rule, I think students were more prepared to enter school when I first started teaching. We haven’t changed our curriculum since I began teaching so not much is different that way. Nationally, I think there are less teacher and student expectations and/or accountability for student success than when I was a student.