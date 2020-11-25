Teacher of the Week: Troy Shippen

Troy Shippen is a teacher at Rigby High School in the Physical Education department. He teaches strength and conditioning as well as lifetime sports. He has been a teacher for 27 years at Rigby and spent his first year of teaching at Roberts.
What made you decide to be a teacher? - I wanted to coach and it was a good combination with coaching.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? - Getting to know the students and seeing them progress.
What are some challenges? - There's not enough time and there's so many students. It is hard to really get to know them all.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? - I saw one student go from being very weak and teased as a freshman to breaking three school strength records his senior year.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? - The job came open 2 weeks before school started.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? - I write poetry.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? - The use of Technology and students interaction/communication with each other via phones and social media.