Tyrell Post is a teacher at Farnsworth Middle School in the Essentials Department teaching eighth grade health and PE for sixth and eighth grade. Post has been teaching for seven years and this is his first year at FMS.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I loved working with the youth and watching them learn and grow in athletics, school and life. I went into education to try and make difference in as many kids lives as I can and that makes me happy.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love watching students grow and push themselves. Not much can compare to seeing a kid gain confidence and be successful in life.
What are some challenges? Being able to make needed connections and help each students’ individual needs with large class sizes, among other added challenges that come with this unique school year.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? This summer I ran into a former student that moved to Rigby the middle of his 7th grade year. He was in my 7th grade PE class, 8th grade health and PE, and his 9th grade year I went to the high school for a year and taught him in Spanish. After teaching him for 3 years in different subjects and seeing him again the summer after he graduated, he said “Thank you Mr. Post for being kind and helping me feel welcomed to the new school. It was a big change for me and you helped me get started.” That meant the world to me and I’m proud of the person he is today.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I feel like I adjust well to change and with the new middle school opening this year, I was excited for the adventure.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I do construction and handyman work in the summers to make some money.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? We had a 7th and 8th grade football team that was part of the school and basketball had an A and B team for 7th and 8th grade also.