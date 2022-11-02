MUD LAKE — A community food drive will be held until Nov. 4. It is organized by Nikki Hulet and Sis Sarbaum. The donations will be delivered to Salmon on Nov. 8. They will be accepting donations of non–perishable and non expired food. Cash donations will be accepted. If you have any questions, you can contact Nikki at 208–390–2743 or Sis at 208–351–5507. You can drop off your donations to the following addresses: 1276 E 1500 N, Terreton and 2340 E 2000 N, Hamer.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.