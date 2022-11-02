MUD LAKE — A community food drive will be held until Nov. 4. It is organized by Nikki Hulet and Sis Sarbaum. The donations will be delivered to Salmon on Nov. 8. They will be accepting donations of non–perishable and non expired food. Cash donations will be accepted. If you have any questions, you can contact Nikki at 208–390–2743 or Sis at 208–351–5507. You can drop off your donations to the following addresses: 1276 E 1500 N, Terreton and 2340 E 2000 N, Hamer.
Terreton and Hamer elementary schools will put on a Veteran’s Day program called, “This is America,” on Nov. 10 at 1:45 p.m. in the Legacy Gym, (high school gym). The program will feature kindergarten through sixth grade students. Please send your students dressed in blue jeans and a red, white, or blue shirt. If you have any photos of family members who are veterans, service members, or first responders, and you would like them honored on the “wall of honor,” you can send them to Annie Dalling at anniedalling@wjsd.org or call her at 208–716–1248.
Little Panther Wrestlers just had a really great match at Challis last week. The results included the following: 80, Tytan Anhder, 4th; 85, Colt Smith, 4th; 90, Pistol Messerli, 4th; 100 Shad Williams, 3rd; 105, Danner Grover, Champion; 110, Aiden Caldwell, 4th; 127, Tyger Hulse, 3rd; 142, Isaac Hall, Champion; 165, Daniel Robles, 2nd; 185 Hayden Summers, 2nd; 275, Jud Torgerson, 2nd.
The West Jefferson FFA Range Judging team recently placed 3rd at the state competition in Shoshone. They qualified to attend the National Competition in Richfield, Utah. The team members are Cole Richins, Ryan Rigby, Jonathan Mendoza, and Sicily Jacobs. The Soils Judging team placed 9th in the state competition in Burley. The team members are Hailey Moss, Orin Richins, LJ Pancheri, and Luke Hillman.
Happy birthday to Jolinda Pancheri, Mona Petersen, Kathie Tomlinson, and Brian Hawkes. Other birthdays this week include the following: Nov. 3 – Gabe Pancheri, Ryan Barnes, Brian Hawkes, and Jenny Hollingsworth; Nov. 4 – Mindy Reeder, Brodi Sermon, Jodi Siddoway, Asiel Garcia, Robert Messerli, and Pedro Puente; Nov. 5 – Robert Linger and Duggan Grimes; Nov. 6 – Kimberly Roth, Tate Hillman, Ken Cherry, and Shay Williams; Nov. 7 – Mathew Pincock, Shawna Tuckett, Dan Murdock, and Kathryn Egbert; Nov. 8 – Cindy Caudle, Waid Stoneberg, Lloyd Dowdy, and Katie Ball; Nov. 9 – Lacey Pancheri, and Uriel Garcia.
Happy wedding anniversary to Ray and Clarice Sauer. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Nov. 7 – Kevin and Glenna Caudle, Nov. 8 – Rand and Rose Dixon.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
