MUD LAKE — There will be no school Dec. 11 for teacher inservice day.
Terreton Elementary students had a socially distanced Christmas concert at the Mud Lake Museum last week. The students came to the museum on Dec. 2 and 3 and sang Christmas songs and had speaking parts. Principal, Jeff Haroldsen, helped the students warm up their voices by playing fun songs for them on the guitar. Many of the students wrote letters to Santa. They were able to view the many themed Christmas trees, gingerbread houses and other Christmas decor. Other parents and patrons were able to pick up their Christmas wreaths and “Mud Lake” apparel for the museum fundraiser.
Happy Birthday to: today – Dani Sermon Jacobs, and Sage Nef; Dec. 10 – Rosa Renova, Shay Gneiting, Shawn Gneiting, Lewis Dowdy, Blane Downs, and Peter Puente; Dec. 11 – Bill Locasio, Carson Engberson, Madeline Newman, Ayden Jensen, Austin Egbert, Elizabeth Shupe, and Lane Newman; Dec. 12 – Justus Burtenshaw, Carla Hjelm, Mark Sawicki, Kody Nelson, Riley Caudle, and Chantelle Ashcraft; Dec. 13 – Russ Park, Andrew Newman, and Jim Perkins; Dec. 14 – Hunter Bean, Nick Hillman, Janice Williams, Stephanie Hjelm, Lindsey Bitter, and Brittni Mecham; Dec. 15 – Trina Olsen, Lydia Moss, Richard Heisel, Kent Doc Warner, Kathy Ivie, Ethnie Schaffer; Dec. 16 – Trish Petersen, Phillip Lundholm, Dena Stadtman, and Heidi Lou Van Wagoner.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Dec. 9 – Gene and Patsy Stoddart; Dec. 12 – Kurt and Charlene Bare.
School lunch this week includes the following: Dec. 9 – Chicken Vegetable, salad with ranch, biscuits, applesauce, and milk; Dec. 10 – Chicken Burger, tater tots, peaches, condiments, pickles, and milk; Dec. 14 – Burritos, salad with ranch, salsa, pears, and milk; Dec. 15 – Waffles with strawberries or syrup, sausage, hashbrown, juice and milk; Dec. 16 – Chili, crackers, applesauce, cinnamon roll, and milk.
West Jefferson Girls basketball team will have a game at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at home against North Fremont. They will also have a game at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at home with Teton. They will also play against Salmon at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and the bus will leave at 1:30 p.m.
