MUD LAKE — There will be no school for Christmas and New Year’s break from Dec. 24 to Jan. 4
West Jefferson High School Girls Basketball team will have a game at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at home with Butte County. They will have a game at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at home with Snake River. Due to Covid–19 restrictions, audiences will be limited to two attendees per player. Plans are subject to change. You can contact the school district office for more information.
The High School Boys Basketball team will have a game at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Teton and the bus will leave at 1:45 p.m.
The High School Wrestling team will have a tournament at Malad Dec. 18–19.
Today will be the annual Terreton Elementary/West Jefferson Junior High Ugly Sweater Contest. Fun prizes will be awarded. Ugly sweaters do not need to be purchased. Adding some fun ribbon, an ornament, tinsel, or trim to something a student already have is encouraged. Creativity counts. The contest is sponsored by the Terreton PTO.
Thursday will be “Pajama Day” at Terreton Elementary.
West Jefferson School Board of Trustees has approved Dec. 21 and 22 as assisted learning days for all grades. The days have been adjusted in order to both provide supplemental support to students, as well as to help with rising Covid-19 numbers. Students who are in need of extra support will be invited by their teachers to come to the school to receive help and review. If you wish for your student to receive additional support on these days, you will need to contact your child’s teacher. Bus transportation will be provided for students who attend these days.
Terreton Elementary Christmas program will be Dec. 18 in the ALC Auditorium. The schedule will be as follows: 9 a.m. 5th and 6th grade “Christmas Collection;” 10 a.m. morning kindergarten and preschool, first and second Grade, “Elves Impersonator;” 10:45 a.m. – third and fourth grades “The Jingle Bell Jukebox;” 11:15 a.m. fifth and Sixth grade “Christmas Collection;” 12:30 p.m. afternoon kindergarten, preschool, first and second grades; 1:15 p.m. 3rd and 4th grade program.
They will be able to have parents attend these programs. Each performance will be offered twice for your convenience and allow for smaller groups. Two guests are allowed to attend for each student at each performance. They ask all guests to wear masks.
School lunch this week includes the following: Dec. 16 – Chili, crackers, cinnamon roll, applesauce, and milk; Dec. 17 – Sub Sandwich, chips, apple, carrot sticks, milk; Dec. 18 – Chicken nuggets, seasoned fries, celery sticks, fruit salad, condiments, and milk; Dec. 21 – Glazed drumstick, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, peaches, rolls, and milk; Dec. 22 – Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese stick, carrot sticks, apples, birthday cupcake, and milk.
Happy birthday to: today – Trish Petersen, Phillip Lundholm, Dena Stadtman, and Heidi Lou Van Wagoner; Dec. 17 – Robert Bybee, Jaden Burtenshaw, Abigail Williams, Tyson Christensen, and Kayla Sanders; Dec. 18 – Mayla Ivie; Dec. 19 – Russ Stoddard, Conner Skidmore, Ken Hall, Donette Engberson, and Bertha Llamas; Dec. 20 – Cindy Holdaway, Eddie Ace Eddins, and Teagan Hansen; Dec. 21 – Hali Furness, Kaylee Newan, Randel Gomez, Sicily Jacobs, Cole Richins, McKinlee Hoggan, and Nicole Hansen; Dec. 22 – Christy Ward, Shaw Williams, and Jimi Sue Burtenshaw.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Dec. 17 – Jared and Trish Dalling; Dec. 19 – Kent and Brenda Warner; Dec. 21 – Taylor and Pamela Smith; Dec. 22 – John and Karin Smuin.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.