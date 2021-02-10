MUD LAKE — West Jefferson High school wrestlers will have the ‘Westside Double Dual” on Feb. 12 at home at 5 p.m.
Panther High School Boys Basketball team will have a game Feb. 19 at home with Ririe at 4:30 p.m. They will also have a game at home with Butte County at 5:30 on Feb. 11.
Cara Shuldberg attended a 90th birthday party open house for Bonnie Stoddard in Dubois on Feb. 3.
Terreton LDS Stake will have Stake conference Feb. 20 and 21. The Adult session will be Saturday night at 7 p.m. The regular session will be at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning. Attendees are asked to adhere to social distancing and other Covid suggestions. The meeting will be broadcasted on Zoom Meetings. You can contact John Hansen for a link and more information.
Happy Birthday to: today – Mitch Jacobs, Kyle Nelson, Tobee Christiansen, Allie Stoddart and Blakey Neville; Feb. 12 – Ivory Simmons, Ridge Pancheri, Arvella Case, Bronc Hjelm, Sandy Ward, Bethany Jensen and Henry Palmer; Feb. 13 – Chad Hillman, Max Ricks and Brittney Tomlinson; Feb. 14 – Colby Hillman, Tia Pancheri, Zane Mecham and Jake Slagowski; Feb. 15 – Tylee Newman, bridger Jacobs and Lacey Stoddart; Feb. 16 – Annette Hunter, Connor Capell, Conner Hillman and Casey Palmer; Feb. 17 – Shelby Soderquist, Brian Allen, Larry Hunter Lee, Colton Cherry, Chris Erickson and Boni Lou Raymond.
Happy wedding anniversary to the following: Feb. 10 – Steve and Wendy Worthen; Feb. 12 – Roy and Ruann Yearsley; Feb. 13 – Cody and Kristie Nelson, Jake and Baylee Tanner; Feb. 14 – Chris and Jamille Rogers; Feb. 15 – Farrel and Brenda Downs; Feb. 16 – Bruce and Grace Smith.
