MUD LAKE — School was out on Friday due to many teachers feeling ill.

Little Panther wrestling will have their first practice Mar. 1 in the high school wrestling room. Kids participating need to wear shorts and clean socks. Kids aged 4-years-old up to sixth grade can participate. Practices will be Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays after school. The tournament schedule will be posted on a Facebook page called “Little Panther Wrestling.” Tournaments are usually Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. You can contact Kristin Carpenter for more information. Her phone number is 208–390–7835.

Terreton Elementary will be celebrating Dr. Seuss week with March 1 being “Star day.” Students can wear clothes with stars, glitter or sequins. March 2 will be “So bright day” with students wearing neon or brightly colored clothes. March 3 will be “Silly Day” with students wearing silly socks, hair, make up, or silly clothes. March 4 will be “Seuss Character Day” where students can dress up like one of the characters from a Dr. Seuss book.

Happy Birthday to : today – JoAnna Mays, Alli Simmons, Porter Burtenshaw, Boston Barnes, Peggy Petersen, Larry Garner and Lexie Swager; Feb. 25 – Ryan Rainey, Shaylee Babcock, Richard Korn, Mack Smith, Brittney Shively and Hudson Jacobs; Feb. 26 – Kourtney Hanson, Kyler Simmons, Perry Woodard, McKenna Neville, Slade Shupe and Jackson Hughes; Feb. 28 – Leah Ivie, Shaun Grover, and Chris Nelson; March 1 – Lloyd Engberson, Riley Moss and Sheena Hawker; March 2 – Justin Petersen and Daniel Place.

Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Feb. 26 – Mike and Wanda Pincock; Feb. 28 – Larry and Carol Mecham, Larry and Jayne Neiderer.

If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.