MUD LAKE—Five Eagle scout candidates will be honored at an Eagle Scout court of honor on Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Terreton Stake Center. The five boys are Oliver and Duggan Grimes and Matthew, Michael and Joshua Reyes. Other merit badges will be awarded that day from Troop 292.
•
School will be out this week and resume Jan 2.
•
High School sports will resume the first week in January.
•
Terreton Elementary had their School Christmas program on Thursday. It was well attended by the community. The orchestra class performed under the direction of Naomi Parker. The Kindergartners sang, “Jingle Bells;” the first graders sang, “Rudolph, the Red Nosed Reindeer;” the second graders sang “Let it Snow;” the third graders sang “Frosty the Snowman;” the fourth graders sang “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year;” the fifth grade choir sang “Winter Wonderland.” A choir of teachers including the following: Loreli Blake, Naomi Parker, Karen Mackey, Sheena Hawker, Karen Johnson, Brianna Tuckett, Britany Goodier, and Kayla Toleman sang “All Year Through.” The entire school came together to sing “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas.” The family that was chosen in a drawing to receive all the supplies for a Christmas dinner, was the Jose’ Salvadori family. Photos of the concert will be available to view in a few days at www.wjsd.org
•
$1,300 was raised by the fifth grade classes of Brianna Tuckett and Sheena Hawker this week to adopt four angels from the KLCE Angel Tree.
•
Terreton PTO held an “Ugly Sweater” contest at the school on Friday. Several students were selected as winners. The students were encouraged to just decorate an existing sweater instead of buying a new sweater.
•
Terreton school lunch workers and the West Jefferson Girls’ Basketball team have been working together to gather donations of food and gift items to benefit local families. All students, school staff and community members were invited to participate. The collected items will be distributed to families in need.
•
Happy Birthday today to Haili Furness, Kaylee Newman, Randel Gomez, Sicily Jacobs, and Cole Richins. Other birthdays this week include: Dec. 22 - Christy Ward, Shaw Williams, Jimi Sue Burtenshaw; Dec. 23 – Chase Ashcraft; Dec. 24 – Andy Scott; Dec. 25 – Kristi Scott and Coby Nelson; Dec. 26 – Andrea Pancheri, Jim Rigby, Brianna Tuckett, and Kaleb Hall.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Dec. 21 – Taylor and Pamela Smith; Dec. 22 – John and Karin Smuin; Dec. 26 – Brad and Julie Christensen, Rob and Lisa Shively, Trevor and Emily Belnap.
•
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 663-4856.