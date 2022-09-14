MUD LAKE — Terreton Elementary students in fourth through sixth grade had a water day last week. Students were allowed to participate in water activities on the grassy hill on the south–east side of campus. In the past, water days were held in the springtime, but the weather was often too cold to enjoy. The fall is a nice time to set up a big piece of plastic for the students to slide down.
The Mud Lake Veterans of Foreign War are selling raffle tickets for support of the Voice of Democracy contest and the Teacher of the year award. The tickets are $10 each and the prizes are a 2023 Polaris Razor 900, the taxes will be paid by the VFW, two cut and wrapped beef in two separate drawings. They will also have Visa gift cards in the denominations of $10000, $7500, $500 and $250. If you are interested in tickets, please reach out to any 8893 VFW member, or you can contact Lester Reiss for more information.
School lunch this week includes the following: Sept. 14 – Ravioli, corn on the cob, mandarin oranges, and milk; Sept. 15 – Tacos, refried beans, grapes, pudding, and milk; Sept. 16 – Sub sandwiches, fresh veggies, fresh apple, Baked Lays, and milk; Sept. 19 – Hamburger, seasoned fries, peaches, and milk; Sept. 20 – chicken fajitas, fresh fruit combo, fruity Jell–o, and milk; Sept 21 – Pepperoni pizza, salad with ranch, orange, and milk.
Happy Birthday to Mariah Petersen Strickland, Keith Shuldberg, Becky Mecham, Bruce Smith, Clay Richins, Kennidy Larsen, Chase Beckman, and Katherine Overton. Other birthdays this week include the following: Sep. 15 – Daren Bitter, Alexia Ashcraft, and Bryce Swagger; Sep. 16 – Barbara Pancheri, Bryan Holdaway, and Emily Belnap; Sep. 17 – Brenda Summers, Saige Kirkpatrick, Tiara Pancheri, and Ashlie Rigby; Sep. 18 – Bellamy Babcock; Sep. 19 – Jenice Rainsdon, Kaylene Young, and John Spencer; Sep. 20 – Konner Simmons, Shyla Sauer, Tauna Stoneberg, Kevin Caudle, Marie Case, Raquel Torgerson, and Nikki Zufelt; Sep. 21 – Kambri Simmons Rowberry, Bruce Shively, and Michelle Spencer.
Happy wedding anniversary to Bryon and Windy Jemmett. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Sep. 15 – John and Teresa Allen; Sep. 19 – Kurt and Kaylene Young; Sep. 21 – Braxton and Jorie Rameriz.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.