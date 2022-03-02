MUD LAKE — There will be no school March 4 for a teacher preparation day.
The third graders at Terreton Elementary school will present a “Living Wax Museum” project on March 3. The students have been learning about historical figures and will create a one minute presentation on their assigned individual.
The second trimester of school will end on March 3. The third trimester will begin on March 7.
West Jefferson Volleyball will be holding a volleyball camp July 25-28. This camp will be for High School and Junior High athletes. High school tryouts will be Aug. 8. Tryouts are mandatory.
High school seniors and parents are asked to submit photos for the 2022 graduation slideshow to Londyn Wood as soon as possible. The yearbook staff is also encouraging seniors to turn in their baby photos, senior photos and messages from parents for the yearbook.
School was canceled last week for inclement weather on Tuesday and Wednesday in West Jefferson School district. Friday was a blended day for school or home instruction.
Happy birthday today to Justin Petersen and Daniel Place. Other birthdays this week include the following: March 3 — Jalene Shuldberg, Alanna Shuldberg, Lavar Newman, Kolten Hansen, David Johnson, Ambree Ricks, Steve Murdoch, Kade Larsen, Dawnella Barney, and Moroni Mecham; March 4 — Clint Hillman, Sherrie Goodier, Blade Capell, Ruby Mitchell, and Nathan Tomlinson; March 5 — Jud Torgerson, Marylyn Pancheri, Glenna Caudle, and Andrea Ricks; March 6 — Lloyd Barzee, McCaden Hjelm, Mike Telford, Coey Hall, Tyson Simmons, and Andrew Mitchell; March 7 — Jay Bingham, Jayde Holdaway, and Berkly Pancheri; March 8 — Madelyn Pincock, Rosemary Shively, Tyson Dixon, and Matthew Phillips; March 9 — Shawn Hillman, Brice Mitchell, Mike Pincock, Carson Jacobs, Annette Speelmon (in memory), Amanda D. Newman, and Camry Jacobs.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: March 5 — Scott and Holly Hulse, Ross and Sheron Newman; March 6 — Tony and Shyla Sauer; March 7 — Wade and Nancy Durham.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews @mudlake.net.