MUD LAKE — The Community Church of Mud Lake will have services online on their Facebook page. They will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.
Terreton LDS First ward will begin two hour church on Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. Services will be broadcasted on Zoom meetings also. You can contact Tyson Burtenshaw for a link.
Terreton Elementary will be collecting Box Tops for Education. There is an app that you can use to scan box tops and direct the funds to the school. You can contact the school for more information.
Club volleyball teams are forming for girls in grades 6–8. They are planning to have 4 or 5 games in March through May on certain Saturdays. You can contact Anna Ball or Lori Eddins for more information.
Happy Birthday to: today – Donna Bybee, Patty Whitaker, Ann Peterson, Wyatt Pancheri, Sawyer Shaffer, and Ruth Hansen (in memory); Jan. 21 – Cason Holdaway and Sarah Heisel; Jan. 22 – Gail Webster, Leone Allen, Chance Murdock, Sam Haroldsen, and Kelsie Dalling; Jan. 23 – Trevor Belnap, Kyler Webster, Ron Engberson, and Darren Grover; Jan. 24 – John Scott, Robert Davies, and Colleen Isaacson; Jan. 25 – Janet Wood, Kellie Murdock, and Jenny Christianson; Jan. 26 – Maryann Belnap, Cooper Hall, and Susan Johnson.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Jan. 23 – Ike and Teri Tomlinson, Rex and Gay Rothwell; Jan. 24 – Derrick and Kelsee Dalling.
School lunch includes the following: today – salad bar, breadsticks, pineapple, sherbet, and milk; Jan 21 – barbecue and bun, broccoli, cheese stick, pears, and milk; Jan. 22 – corn dog, tater tots, apples, celery sticks, and milk; Jan 25 – pepperoni pizza, salad, ranch, pineapple, Johnny pop berry, and milk; Jan 26 – mac and cheese, rib–b q, wheat rolls, green beans, mixed fruit, and milk; Jan 27 – sub sandwiches, pickles, carrot sticks, chips, orange and milk. The menu is subject to change depending on availability of items.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.