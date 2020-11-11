MUD LAKE — Terreton Elementary school will have their Veterans Day concert at 2:00 p.m. today via YouTube Live. Students will be able to attend, but parents will have to watch online. The school continues to look for names and pictures of West Jefferson’s Veterans who have served in the past or who are currently serving in the military. The photos will be shown during the slide show before the concert. Information can be emailed to Jeff Haroldsen at haroldsenj@wjsd.org.
•
West Jefferson Junior High Choir and Band will have separate concerts. Members are allowed two guests. Guests must have tickets to attend.
•
West Jefferson Junior High Girls Basketball team will have a game at Ririe on Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. The bus will leave at 2:15 p.m. They will also have a game at home with Butte County school on Nov. 17 at 4 p.m.
•
The first trimester for West Jefferson Schools will end on Nov. 19.
•
West Jefferson Junior High Wrestling will have a tournament at 4:00 p.m. Nov. 11 at home.
•
High School Girls Basketball team will have a game at 4:00 p.m. Nov. 18 at Malad. The bus will leave at 1:00 p.m.
•
The Community Church of Mud Lake will hold an open house with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 15. Sunday school will be at 10:00 a.m. and church starts at 10:30 a.m. The ribbon cutting will take place during those meetings. There will be cake and ice cream after the meetings and ribbon cutting. Bible club will be held after school on certain days. Contact Shawna Bare for more details. If you or your loved ones have been impacted by the pandemic, please contact the church to be included in their prayers. The weekly sermons will be live streamed on Facebook.
•
Happy birthday to: today – Blake Skidmore, Tess Hulse, Malaika Rogers, Richard Savage, Stacy Lee Burtenshaw and Jessica Larsen; Nov. 12 – Gary Tonkin, Jeff Terrones, Harleen Baird and Brandon Erickson; Nov. 13 – Trace Hillman, Warren Alebertson, Bella Williams, Kyle Williams, Cannon Calder and Maci Holdaway; Nov. 14 – Brian Mays, Leif Isaacson and Christopher Shively; Nov. 15 – Tavery Ward, Chip Gasser, Micky White, Jim Garner, Matthew Reyes, David Korn, Marie Carpenter and Melinda Sweider; Nov. 16 – Jaden Hjelm, James Burtenshaw, Paul Gunderson, Jared Dalling, Lucas Hillman and McCoy Ward; Nov. 17 – Brantli Pancheri, Larry Mecham, Misti Garner, Mayli Murdock, Tripton Babcock, Patsy Spencer and Eastyn Burtenshaw; Nov. 18 – Charee Richins and Pressli Falter.
•
Happy wedding anniversary to: today – Bert and Mary Allen; Nov. 14 – Jim and Sharee Perkins; Nov. 15 – Lorenzo and Bonita Smuin, Richard and Kim Korn, Chad and Jessica Larsen; Nov. 16 – Gary and Mary Tonkin; Nov. 17 – Frank and Joan Siddoway.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net