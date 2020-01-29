MUD LAKE — Dustin Simmons and Camilla Mae Hallows were married Jan. 23. Dustin is the son of Todd and Paulynn Simmons. Dustin, Camilla and her five children will make their home in Lehi, Utah.
Parent teacher conference for West Jefferson School District No. 253 was Jan. 28. Elementary teachers were available for conferences all day and junior high and high school teachers were available for conferences in the afternoon.
Terreton Elementary School will have “Wild Wednesday” Feb. 5. It will be the day students can purchase popcorn from the PTO or receive a free bag of popcorn if students wear their Panther popcorn t-shirts. The students will have a special assembly entitled “RISE up.”
Happy Birthday today to Klarissa Sullivan Grover, Jade Mitchell, Jud Vorwaller and Benjamin Wilding. Other birthdays this week include the following: Jan. 30 – Wayne Sauer, Lagay Reiss, Kenny Garner, Melina Lovel and Chery-Marie Garner; Jan. 31 – Kraiten Ricks, Cheryl Nelson, Ephraim Raymond and Rebecca Jernberg; Feb. 1 – Breanna Allen, Koy White and Elaine Withers; Feb. 2 – Ryken Falter and Amy Jensen; Feb. 3 – Makayla Jensen, Ashley Shipton, Kacee Simmons, Dylan Burtenshaw, Brent Bingham, Britnie Richins, Brian Dixon and Walter McNiven; Feb. 4 – Louise Newman, Kirt Williams, Leketta Ashcraft, Giovanni Orellana and Kolby Hillman; Feb. 5 – Bonnie Savage, Van Burtenshaw and Nicole Ball.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Jan. 30 – Walt and Arvela Case, Brad and Peggy Petersen; Jan. 31 – Carl and Mickie Lundholm; Feb. 1 – Mike and Darcy Overton; Feb. 3 – Justin and Tara Place; Feb. 4 – Lee and Mona Petersen, Kraig and Kellie Bare.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856 or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.