Terreton First Ward to have "Trunk or Treat"

Maddie Dever is shown blocking at the net in a game during District Volleyball tournament. West Jefferson placed 2nd in the 2A District Volleyball Tournament. They will be headed to State Volleyball Oct. 29-30 at Lakeland High School in Rathdrum, ID.
MUD LAKE —West Jefferson Junior high girls basketball team will have a game Oct. 28 at home with North Fremont at 4 p.m. They will also have a game Nov. 2 at Ririe at 4 p.m. The bus will leave at 2:15 p.m. Their last game this week will be Nov. 3 at home with Teton at 4 p.m.
Annie Marie Dalling and Nedra Perkins are running for School Board Trustee, for Hamer (zone 5), in the West Jefferson School District 253. The election will be Nov 2 at the Hamer Church.
Terreton First Ward will have a “Trunk or Treat” on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. in the church parking lot. Please be parked by 6:30 p.m.
Terreton Elementary school will have a costume parade for the students in grades one through four.
Happy birthday to: Oct. 27 — Michelle Murdock, Bronson Kimbro, Patricia Eddins (in memory), Janiel Santana, and Paula Wilson; Oct. 28 — Logan Ricks, Darren Wood, Keith Rady and Aiden Stoddart; Oct. 29 — Traci Soderquist, Justice Montgomery, Shirley Briggs, Jessica Rigby, and Clay Roundy; Oct. 30 — Laurel Dalling, Wesley Wadsworth, Trevor Smuin, Tony Sauer, Ryan Garner, Hailey Petersen, Amber Williams, Kade Gneiting, and Barbara Gneiting; Oct. 31 — Carol Olsen, Lawson Bare, and Phyllis Laird; Nov. 1 — Robert McCulloch, Kellen Stoneberg, Keylee Christiansen, Mac Hall, and Naomi Parker; Nov. 2 — Jolinda Pancheri, Mona Petersen, Kathie Tomlinson, and Brian Hawkes; Nov. 3 — Gabe Pancheri, Ryan Barnes, Brian Hawkes, and Jenny Hollingsworth.
Wedding Anniversaries: Nov. 2 — Ray and Clarice Sauer.
School lunch this week includes the following: Oct. 27 — Chicken burger, lettuce and tomato, tater tots, tropical fruit salad, and milk; Oct. 29 — sub sandwiches, baked Lays, fresh fruit, fruit snack, and milk; Oct. 30 no school today; Nov. 1 Crispitos, corn on the cob, peaches, pudding, salas, and milk; Nov. 2 — rib b uqe new, taters/gravy, green beans, pears, breadstick, and milk; Nov. 3 — yummy Nachos, refried beans, frsh veggies, fresh fruit combo, and milk.
