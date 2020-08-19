MUD LAKE — The Terreton Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has announced that they will resume Sacrament meeting Aug. 23. The guidelines the church has given them is that they can meet in groups of 100 or less provided they maintain social distancing and cleaning procedures. Those who do not feel comfortable returning to church for age or health reasons are encouraged to continue to study from home. Those who would like to wear masks are encouraged to do so. They ask that families sit together in groups. Most wards will be split into groups of 100 and will attend a couple of times a month.
•
West Jefferson schools will start today. The school board met and approved the “COVID Return to school plan.” Jefferson county is currently at a “Yellow” (moderate) risk level, so the school district has scheduled school for August and September in accordance with their previous plans. Essentially, all students will attend regular classes at least three days a week. A schedule is available on the district’s website at www.wjsd.org. Teachers will assign the work for home learning days on the day before. They are expecting students to work for approximately 4 hours on the home learning days.
•
Happy birthday to: today – Katee Rose Ward, Kelsee Dalling and Ann Hansen; Aug. 20 – Konner Stoneberg, Kent Miskin and Dan Mitchell; Aug. 21 – Justin Black, Daris quinton, Billy Nielsen and Allan Scott; Aug. 22 – Tyler Williams, Luke Pincock, Ben Speelmon and Myles Dixon; Aug. 24 – Rochelle Ricks, Jana Ashcraft and Tate Tomlinson; Aug. 25 – Lidia Rojas, Jeremy Caudle and Dusty Peterson; Aug. 26 – Rod Torgerson, Brandy Ward, Avery Barzee and Katie Spencer.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Aug. 19 – Layne and Cassie Coleman; Aug. 21 – Joe and Alice Worthin, Spencer and Kami Brown; Aug. 22 – Ben and Annette Speelmon; Aug. 23 – Jonathan and Cara Shuldberg; Aug. 24 – Dewey and Linda Smuin, Adam and Amanda Torgerson; Aug. 25 – Brian and Karli Dixon; Aug. 26 – Robert and Marie McCulloch, Donovan and Holly Shipton.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.