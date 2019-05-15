MUD LAKE—There was no school on May 10 for Teacher Collaboration day for grades K-5. There will be no school May 27 for Memorial Day. The last day of school will be May 31.
High school graduation will be May 29 at 7 p.m. in the Competition Gym. The last day for Seniors and preschoolers will be May 24.
Terreton PTO celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week with a fun luncheon barbecue for the teachers and staff. Julz Kimbro was the chairman for the committee. Parents decorated doors for the teachers. They also had a nice breakfast on Thursday.
Terreton PTO held a “Sugar Awareness” assembly for junior high students last week featuring Dr. Scott Allen.
The Heart of the Valley Public library will be closed for the month of June as they get new carpet. They will not have an official Summer reading programs, but they will have some weekly reading incentives when they open again in July.
Happy Birthday today to Jan Williams, Shellie Miskin, Sunny Barrientos, and Shannika Burtenshaw. Other birthdays this week include: May 16 – Clayton Terry, Daniel Babcock, Barbara Neville, and Jennifer Roundy; May 17 – Jeff Burns, Patti Bingham, Michael Bybee; May 18 – Porter Dixon, Tianna Christiansen, Courtney Murdoch, Tyrell Pincock, and James Palmer; May 19 – Braxton Varella, Lane Hutching, and Lisa Hogan; May 20 - Bobi Babcock, Kurt Young, Maddie Shuldberg, and Bruer Burtenshaw; May 21 – Stan Babcock, Corden Babcock, Becki Black, Kyle Stoddard, and Darci Overton; May 22 – Julene Ball, Janson Capell, Camden Shupe, Shawn Twitchell, and Jaida Russell.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: May 15 – Justin and Amy Enberson; May 17 – Chris and Cindy Holdaway, Ryan and Cosette Ashcraft; May 19 – Lewis and Dana Newman, Colby and Shelbi Ward; May 21 – Ken and Carol Hall, Beau and Kayla Robinson; May 22 – Kirk and Linda Jacobs, Dan and Brenda Murdoch.
