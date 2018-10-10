MUD LAKE—The Mud Lake Museum is having their annual wreath and garland fundraiser. They will be taking orders from now until Oct. 26. The Christmas greenery will be available to pick up on Nov. 27 at the museum.
Kristi Scott and Pam Barker are looking for a few volunteers to help plan and run the Distinguished Young Women of West Jefferson program next spring. If you are interested in volunteering to help in any area, you can contact Kristi Scott or Pam Barker for more information.
West Jefferson High School Football team will have a game Oct. 12 at Salmon. The high school Volleyball team will have a match Oct. 11 at home against Ririe. Volleyball districts will begin Oct. 16 at Firth. The cross country team will go to the Firth Invitational on Oct. 11. District Cross country will begin on Oct 17.
Terreton PTO will be having “Wild Wednesday,” the first Wednesday of the month. They will be selling popcorn for 25 cents per bag. There will no longer be book fairs, but book orders will be sent out every month. PTO members will help the teachers organize and send in the orders.
School will be out at 2:12 p.m. on Friday.
Happy Birthday today to Emmarene Sauer, Tate Russell, Maggie O’Sullivan, and Teagan Noel Pugmire. Other birthdays this week include the following: Oct. 12 – Carol Richins and Kaylee Dalling; Oct. 13 – Lyla Savage, Teresa Allen, and Briggs Tomlinson; Oct. 14 – Sadie Pincock, Jerry Williams, Tammy Maughan, and Lindsey Bitter; Oct. 15 – Jessie Russell, Brooklyn Wood, and Ginger Ward; Oct. 16 – Lee Burtenshaw, Eric Bybee, and Farrel Downs; Oct. 17 – Kache Sullivan, Isaac Hall, Brian Hjelm, Ann Coleman, Lester Reiss, and Arvel Ashcraft.
Happy wedding anniversary this week to the following: Oct. 11 – Larry and Jenny Soderquist; Oct. 12 – Mike and Stephanie Telford; Ace and Sara June Russell.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 663-4856.