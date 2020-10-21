MUD LAKE — The West Jefferson Senior Center Lunch menu is as follows: Oct. 21 – Spaghetting, Fruit Jello, green salad, nut bread and milk; Oct. 26 – Chicken fettuccini, oranges, steamed broccoli, a roll and milk.
Terreton PTO Drive Thru Dinner went really well. They sold out of food within the first hour. The Community Church of Mud Lake and the Lady Lion’s Club donated the ham, salad, and dressing. Bittersweet Farms donated the potatoes. Kayla Tolman and the PTO committee and their families ran the drive through.
West Jefferson High school volleyball team will have the district tournament Oct. 22 at Ririe.
The High School Cross Country team will have a meet on Oct. 22 at Firth. This will be the district meet. It will begin at 2:00 p.m. and the bus will leave at 12:00 p.m.
The High School Football team will have a game at Salmon on Oct. 23. The Junior Varsity will play at 4:00 p.m. and the varsity will play at 7:00 p.m.
West Jefferson Junior High girl’s basketball team will have a game at home against Ririe on Oct 22 at 4:00 p.m. They will also have a game on Oct. 27 at Butte County at 4:00 p.m. The bus will leave at 2:15 p.m.
Junior High wrestling will have a tournament Oct. 21 at Sugar–Salem at 4:00 p.m. The bus will leave at 2:15 p.m. Schools included in this tournament include the following: Sugar–Salem, North Fremont, Teton, and Ririe. They will also have a tournament in Challis on Oct 28 at 4 p.m. The bus will leave at 12:30 p.m. Schools included in this tournament include the following: Sugar–Salem, Salmon, North Fremont, and Challis.
