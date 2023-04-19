MUD LAKE — West Jefferson High school softball team will host Firth high school April 25. The high school track team will travel to the Roy Bisson Invitational in Salmon on April 20. They will also travel to the Cardinal track meet in Soda Springs on April 26.
Terreton PTO will have Teacher Appreciation week May 8-11. They will be having fun themed meals every day. On May 9 they will have a breakfast, May 10 sandwiches, and May 11 a taco bar for all employees. You can contact Julz Kimbro to donate food or money.
Distinguished Young Women of West Jefferson will hold their event April 29 at 7 p.m. Their theme is “Back to the 80’s.” Participants include the following: Abby Wilcox, daughter of Tyrel and Janice Wilcox; Bryndi Johnson, daughter of David and Janeal Jonson; Ethnie Shaffer, daughter of Jeremy and Tiffany Shaffer; Haily Moss, daughter of Ron and Elizabeth Moss; Jordyn Palmer, daughter of Travis and Destiny Palmer and Kelsey Palmer; Kirra Falter, daughter of Dustin Falter and Kelsey Davies; Lilly Sauer, daughter of Tony and Shyla Sauer. You can contact any of the participants for tickets.
The Mud Lake Museum will have a community art show on Wednesdays and Saturdays in June from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can sign up to display your artwork. Contact Trish Petersen at 208-243-1942. An Artist Showcase and reception will be held June 3 from 1-3 p.m. at the museum. You will be able to meet the artist, and enjoy entertainment and refreshments.
Happy birthday to Spencer Brown. Other birthdays this week includes April 20 — Jake Holdaway, Grant Hunter, Colby Ward, David Hoggan, Ryker Shupe, John Dalling, and Keegan Webster; April 21 — Bill Smuin, Jeff Overton, Natalia Llamas, Roman Pancheri, and Bella Spencer; April 22 — Bryce Owen, Kristie Nelson, Danalee Babcock, and Danner Grover; April 23 — Jeremy Milloway, Gay Rothwell, Doris Spencer, Julia Hawker, and David Sauer; April 24 — Torrie Pancheri, August Black, Tony Caudle, Chris Rogers, and Tim Hughes; April 25 — Sydney Pancheri, Rock Pancheri, Kaylene Burtenshaw, Taya Clader, Kacer Rogers, Rawley Babcock, Eve Poole, Alecia Nef, and Anna Parker; April 26 — Marie McCulloch, Clarice Sauer, and Alicia Ward.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: April 20 — Scott and Melanie Newman; April 23 — Dallin and Kathy Ivie; April 24 — Richard and Sarah Heisel; April 26 — Dean and Amanda Erickson.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
