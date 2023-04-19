MUD LAKE — West Jefferson High school softball team will host Firth high school April 25. The high school track team will travel to the Roy Bisson Invitational in Salmon on April 20. They will also travel to the Cardinal track meet in Soda Springs on April 26.

Terreton PTO will have Teacher Appreciation week May 8-11. They will be having fun themed meals every day. On May 9 they will have a breakfast, May 10 sandwiches, and May 11 a taco bar for all employees. You can contact Julz Kimbro to donate food or money.


