MUD LAKE — Soccer open field will be held at the West Jefferson campus from Thursdays from 7–8:30 p.m. for ages 10–19. You are asked to bring soccer cleats, a water bottle, and shin guards, if you have them. Soccer balls will be provided. Call or text Val Young at 208–244–4613.
Terreton PTO held a Teacher Appreciation luncheon on Wednesday. Ron Baxter and Mike Kimbro made fresh taco fillings for the teachers. There was an 80’s theme dress up contest and prizes provided by local businesses. Lunch was provided by parents and organized by Julz Kimbro and Bobbi Babcock.
West Jefferson school hosted an anti–bullying assembly on May 8. The presentation was put on by “Bikers Against Bullies.” Parents were invited.
Terreton Elementary had their “Spring Mini Musical Review” on May 9. This was a concert for first through sixth grade students. Each grade performed separately.
School lunch this week includes the following: May 17 — Yummy Nachos, refried beans, fresh vegetables, fresh fruit combo, and milk; May 18 — Cheeseburger, fries or chips, lettuce and tomato, fresh fruit, and milk; May 19 — No school; May 22 — Glazed Drumsticks, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, bread sticks, peaches, and milk; May 23 — cooks’ choice; May 24 — Chicken Burger, seasoned fries, apples, and milk.
West Jefferson High School will present “High School Musical” May 22 at 4 and 7 p.m., May 25 at 4 and 7 p.m., and May 26 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The cast list includes the following students: Michell Aguiar, Lili Allen, Jaya Babcock, Ryker Babcock, Alyson Ball, Jaylee Ball, Brynlee Bitter, Blake Briggs, Braxton Cooper, Gentrie Dever, Maddie Dever, Jason Erickson, Kirra Falter, Danna Garcia, Darren Grover, Connell Hebdon, Crue Holdaway, Creed Jacobs, Brindi Johnson, Katelyn Johnson, Bronson Kimbro, Alfredo Munoz, Anna Parker, Bo Petersen, Isabella Reyes, Joshua Reyes, Rubi Reyna, Desiree Rigby, Shailyn Robertson, Lixy Rodriguez, Keean Rogers, Lillian Sauer, Ethnie Shafer, Christopher Shively, McKenley Simmons, Tate Simmons, Mack Smith, Trixie Smith, Jordyn Torgerson, Chayse Van Eps, Brooklyn Wagoner, Annalise Williams, Aspen Young, and Oaklynn Young. You can talk to any of the cast members about tickets.
Cameron Roth took first place at the Business Professionals of America conference in Anaheim, California last week, representing Idaho State University. His event was Health Administration Leadership Special Topics.
Happy birthday to Jeff Burns, Patti Bingham, and Michael Bybee. Other birthdays this week include the following: May 18 — Porter Dixon, Tianna Christiansen, Courtney Murdoch, Tyrell Pincock, and James Palmer; May 19 — Braxton Varella, Lisa Hogan, and Lane Hutching; May 20 — Bobi Babcock, Kurt Young, Bruer Burtenshaw, and Maddie Shuldberg; May 21 — Karci Overton, Kyle Stoddard, Becki Black, Stan Babcock, and Corden Babcock; May 22 — Julene Ball, Jaida Russel, Janson Capell, Camden Shupe, and Shawn Twitchell; May 23 — Andrea Pancheri, Jim Rigby, Addie Petersen Billman, Brianna Tuckett, Kaleb Hall, Ernest Perkins, and Terry Schmitt.
Happy wedding anniversary to Chris and Cindy Holdaway, Ryan and Cosette Ashcraft. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: May 19 — Colby and Shelbi Ward, Lewis and Dana Newman.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
