MUD LAKE — Soccer open field will be held at the West Jefferson campus from Thursdays from 7–8:30 p.m. for ages 10–19. You are asked to bring soccer cleats, a water bottle, and shin guards, if you have them. Soccer balls will be provided. Call or text Val Young at 208–244–4613.

Terreton PTO held a Teacher Appreciation luncheon on Wednesday. Ron Baxter and Mike Kimbro made fresh taco fillings for the teachers. There was an 80’s theme dress up contest and prizes provided by local businesses. Lunch was provided by parents and organized by Julz Kimbro and Bobbi Babcock.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.