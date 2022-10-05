MUD LAKE — Terreton PTO sold 400 meals at their “drive through dinner” last week. It is an annual fundraiser that has become a community favorite. Much of the food is donated. Community members drive through the school parking lot, order the meals they would like and then collect them and leave. The PTO will use the funds for classroom supplies and projects.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.