MUD LAKE — Terreton PTO sold 400 meals at their “drive through dinner” last week. It is an annual fundraiser that has become a community favorite. Much of the food is donated. Community members drive through the school parking lot, order the meals they would like and then collect them and leave. The PTO will use the funds for classroom supplies and projects.
•
Harvest Break continues for most of this week. School will resume on October 10.
•
The Mud Lake Museum will have their annual wreath sale. You can contact any member of the museum board to order a wreath.
•
Happy Birthday to Jenny Jemmett, Ron Hillman, and Lisa Ward. Other birthdays this week include the following: Oct. 6 – Kraig Bare, Zachary Bare, Jenny Soderquist, Brynlee Bitter, Loretta Ashcraft, and Conner Palmer; Oct. 7 – Nyla Hicks, Brendon Park, Blake Petersen, and Dawn Yearsley; Oct. 8 – Beau Black, Chris Caudle, Clarynn Shuldberg Yearsley, and Suhay Puente; Oct. 9 – Alyssa Llamas, Nikelle Hillman, Jason Hansen, David Hadley, and Dustin Sanders; Oct. 10 – Kynlee Newman, Joan Stoddard, Sherry O’Sullivan, Patrick Jones, Jaxon McCrae Hjelm, Jeff Eddins, Kurt Young, Jr., Charli Holdaway, and Jeremy Sauer; Oct. 11 – Emmarene Sauer, Tate Russell, Maggie O’Sullivan, and Teresa Murdoch; Oct. 12 – Carol Richins, Kaylee Dalling, and Heidi Kuhn.
•
Happy wedding anniversary today to Mitch and Lindsey Bitter. Other couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Oct. 6 – Tom and Mary Wheeler, Robert and Sheila Linger, Ron and Annette Hillman; Oct. 9 – Chad and Melissa Hillman; Oct. 11 – Larry and Jenny Soderquist.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.