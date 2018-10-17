Terreton PTO serves 240 meals

MUD LAKE—Terreton PTO served 240 meals in their “Cattle Drive Thru Dinner” last week. Dwight Richins, the District Superintendent bought the remaining meals the next day for the district employees. “We live in such a nice and generous community,” said Shay Williams, PTO President. Donations of food and help were made by Chris Hendren and the Community Church of Mud Lake, the West Jefferson Lady Lions, Bittersweet Farms, the moms who donated cookies, and all the helpers who prepped the meal.
West Jefferson High School Football will have a game at home on Oct. 19 against Firth. The volleyball team will have districts at Firth on Oct. 18. Cross country districts will be Oct. 17.
Red ribbon week will be held Oct 15-19. The theme is “This is your life ROCKET: Rise up and be Drug Free!” They will have have a fun week of assemblies and presentations and fun with rockets. The Red Ribbon team includes the following: Alicia Nef, Teisha Burtenshaw, Mariela Palmer, Brittney Tomlinson, and Valery Young.
Happy Birthday today to Kache Sullivan, Isaac Hall, Brian Hjelm, Ann Coleman, Lester Reiss, Juliet Cherry, Luke Cherry, Paul Engberson, and Arvel Ashcraft. Other birthdays this week include the following: Oct. 18 – Josie Holdaway and LaVal Parish; Oct. 19 – Lee Petersen (in memory), Ailene Stoddard, Paul Engberson, Calahan Telford, and Erin Pincock; Oct. 20 – Leroy Jones, Ace Raymond, and Reggie Williams; Oct. 21 – Joni Burtenshaw, Dallin Grover, Danielle Pancheri, Aaron Savage, Hunter Robins, Chandler Leonardson, and Jeff Siddoway; Oct. 22 – Ron Baxter, Lucas Pancheri, John Smuin, Samuel Evans, Shelly Hoggan, Jay Hoggan, and Tyrel Williams, Gideon Wilding, Elaine Cherry; Oct. 23 – Hagen Robins (in memory), Ashlynn Black, Finn Hall, and Jared Lundholm; Oct. 24 – Bryon Jemmett, Trey Tomlinson, Austin Barzee, Kristin Carpenter, and Brian Wehausen.
Happy wedding anniversary to Steve and Joanna Shively on Oct 22.
