MUD LAKE — Terreton PTO will have their third annual drive thru dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 8 at the ALC. The dinner is a fundraiser for the PTO. Most of the food is donated. The clever theme is “Let us feed your ACE” because it lands on the same night as a home volleyball game. The menu includes the following: ham, potato, roll, salad and cookie.
•
Mud Lake Museum Autumn Bazaar has organized several local crafters, artists and bakers that will have booths Oct. 23. Many local food vendors, artisans and businesses will be on hand.
•
West Jefferson High School cross country team will have the “Number Hill Challenge” at 12:00 p.m. Oct. 9 in Arco. The bus will leave at 10:00 a.m. They will also have the Firth Invitational at 2:00 p.m. Oct. 14. The bus will leave at 12:00 p.m.
•
The high school Volleyball team will have matches at 4:00 p.m. Oct. 8 with Firth at home, at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Ririe, and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14 against American Falls at home. Oct. 14 will be Senior Night.
•
The high school Football teams will have home games at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Oct. 9 against Ririe.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Nyla Linger, Brendon Park, Blake Petersen and Dawn Yearsley; Oct. 8 – Beau Black, Chris Caudle, Clarynn Shuldberg Yearsley and Suhay Puente; Oct. 9 – Alyssa Llamas, Nikelle Hillman, Jason Hansen, David Hadley and Dustin Sanders; Oct. 10 – Kynlee Newman, Joan Stoddard, Sherry O’Sullivan, Patrick Jones, Jaxon McCrae Hjelm, Jeff Eddins, Kurt Young, Jr. Charli Holdaway and Jeremy Sauer; Oct. 11 – Emmarene Sauer, Tate Russell, Maggie O’Sullivan and Teresa Murdoch; Oct. 12 – Carol Richins, Kaylee Dalling and Heidi Kuhn; Oct. 13 – Boden Allen, Lyla Savage, Teresa Allen, Briggs Tomlinson and Kaylee Dalling; Oct. 14 – Sadie Pincock, Jerry Williams, Tammy Maughan, Lindsey Bitter, Candida Gutierrez, Sabrina Roundy and Ward Tomlinson.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Oct. 9 – Chad and Melissa Hillman; Oct. 11 – Larry and Jenny Soderquist.
•
If you would like anything included, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.