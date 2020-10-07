MUD LAKE — Terreton PTO will have their third annual drive thru dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 8 at the ALC. The dinner is a fundraiser for the PTO. Most of the food is donated. The clever theme is “Let us feed your ACE” because it lands on the same night as a home volleyball game. The menu includes the following: ham, potato, roll, salad and cookie.

Mud Lake Museum Autumn Bazaar has organized several local crafters, artists and bakers that will have booths Oct. 23. Many local food vendors, artisans and businesses will be on hand.

West Jefferson High School cross country team will have the “Number Hill Challenge” at 12:00 p.m. Oct. 9 in Arco. The bus will leave at 10:00 a.m. They will also have the Firth Invitational at 2:00 p.m. Oct. 14. The bus will leave at 12:00 p.m.

The high school Volleyball team will have matches at 4:00 p.m. Oct. 8 with Firth at home, at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Ririe, and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14 against American Falls at home. Oct. 14 will be Senior Night.

The high school Football teams will have home games at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Oct. 9 against Ririe.

Happy Birthday to: today – Nyla Linger, Brendon Park, Blake Petersen and Dawn Yearsley; Oct. 8 – Beau Black, Chris Caudle, Clarynn Shuldberg Yearsley and Suhay Puente; Oct. 9 – Alyssa Llamas, Nikelle Hillman, Jason Hansen, David Hadley and Dustin Sanders; Oct. 10 – Kynlee Newman, Joan Stoddard, Sherry O’Sullivan, Patrick Jones, Jaxon McCrae Hjelm, Jeff Eddins, Kurt Young, Jr. Charli Holdaway and Jeremy Sauer; Oct. 11 – Emmarene Sauer, Tate Russell, Maggie O’Sullivan and Teresa Murdoch; Oct. 12 – Carol Richins, Kaylee Dalling and Heidi Kuhn; Oct. 13 – Boden Allen, Lyla Savage, Teresa Allen, Briggs Tomlinson and Kaylee Dalling; Oct. 14 – Sadie Pincock, Jerry Williams, Tammy Maughan, Lindsey Bitter, Candida Gutierrez, Sabrina Roundy and Ward Tomlinson.

Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Oct. 9 – Chad and Melissa Hillman; Oct. 11 – Larry and Jenny Soderquist.

If you would like anything included, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.