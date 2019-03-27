MUD LAKE — Spring break will continue this week and school will resume on Monday.
West Jefferson High school baseball team will have a game on March 30 at American Falls. They will have a game at home on April 2 with American Falls.
Terreton PTO will be sponsoring a contest in the junior high to encourage students to replace sugary juice, energy drinks, and soda pop with water. The contest is called “Water Wars” at will run from April 1 to 5. Students are encouraged to donate the money they would spend on sugary drinks to a fund to purchase a new bottle refill drinking fountain.
Happy Birthday today to Barbara Carpenter, Emma Williams, Sondra Hoggan, Caleen Ivie, Conner Jacobs, and Sariah Scott. Other birthdays this week include the following: March 28 – Candace Murdock, Mary Place Berger (in memory). Ken Torgrson, Tina Garner, and Staci Barzee; March 29 – Branson Neville and Jilaine Brown; March. 30 – Kristin Smith, Rel Dixon, and Brodin Ball; March. 31 – Julee Kimbro, Gary Williams, Justin Perkins, Mary Blackham, Kacelyn Crump, and Doug Allen; April. 1 – Donovan Shipton, Nicole Slagowski, and Krystal Shuldberg; April. 2 – Sherry Locascio, Gage Smith, Kevin Carpenter, Ellen White, Hailey Egbert, and Kiyah Robins; April. 3 – Ashlee Bare, Kirk Jacobs, and Mindy Raymond.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: March 28 – Leland and Kathie Tomlinson; March. 30 - Scott and Barbara Carpenter; April. 1 – Dave and Lisa Ward; April. 3 – Matt and Nyla Linger; April. 4 – Tyrel and Janice Wilcox.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856 or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.