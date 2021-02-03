MUD LAKE — Terreton schools will be participating in Ski School at Kelly Canyon. The classes will be Feb. 8, 22, and Mar 1. Information packets are available at the elementary and high school office. You can join the Facebook group “West Jefferson Ski Program” for more information. This program is open to 4–8th graders.
West Jefferson High School Panthers Boys Basketball will have a game Feb. 3 at North Fremont at 4 p.m. The bus will leave at 2 p.m. They will have a game Feb. 5 at home with Firth at 4:30 p.m. They will have a game Feb. 10 at home with Ririe at 4:30 p.m.
High School Wrestlers will have the Challis Invitational at Challis on Feb. 5–6.
Happy Birthday to: today – Makayla Jensen, Ashley Shipton, Kacee Simmons, Dylan Burtenshaw, Brent Bingham, Britnie Richins, Brian Dixon and Walter McNiven; Feb. 4 – Louise Newman, Kirt Williams, Leketta Ashcraft, Giovanni Orellana and Kolby Hillman; Feb. 5 – Bonnie Savage, Van Burtenshaw and Nicole Ball; Feb. 6 – Babette Soderquist and Jessica Newman; Feb. 7 – Teri Dawn Rigby, Doug Fransen, Gene Stoddart and Keaton Skidmore; Feb. 8 – Cortney Leonard, Rosalba Llamas; Feb. 9 – EllaRae Russell, Kay Bare, Dewey Smuin, Ian Ashcraft, Cara Shuldberg, Tayson Gneiting and Jessica Spencer; Feb. 10 – Tyson Burtenshaw, Brian Lundholm, Brian Savage, and Kailee Russell.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Feb. 4 – Lee and Mona Petersen, Kraig and Kellie Bare; Feb. 10 – Steve and Wendy Worthen.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.