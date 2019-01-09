Terreton Scouts participate in Pinewood Derby

MUD LAKE—Terreton Cub scout pack 92 and 292 had their Pinewood derby on Thursday night. Eighteen scouts participated. First place car was Hobbs Hall. Second place was Canon Calder and third place was Danner Grover.
The West Jefferson High School girl’s basketball team will have a game Jan. 9 at 4:30 p.m. at Ririe. The boy’s basketball team will have a game Jan. 12 at Salmon at 4:30 p.m. and Jan. 15 at with North Fremont at home at 4:30 p.m. The wrestling team will have a double dual on Jan. 9 at South Fremont at 5 p.m. They will wrestle Shelly and Aberdeen. On Jan. 16 the wrestlers will have a double dual at home at 5 p.m. with Teton, Sugar, and Aberdeen.
“Wild Wednesday” will be Jan. 9. Students at Terreton Elementary school will receive a bag of popcorn from the PTO if they wear their “Rise Up” t shirt or sweat shirt. Additional bags of popcorn can be purchased for 25 cents.
School book orders will go home this week. Teachers can receive free books for the classrooms based on student orders.
School Lunch for this week includes the following: Jan. 9 – Jen’s Chicken Vegetable , cheese sandwich, fruit, M&M cookie, and milk; Jan. 10 – Los Cabos Burrito, salsa, corn, fruit, juice bars, and milk; Jan. 11 – taco salad, corn, fruit, M&M cookie, and milk; Jan. 14 – New Chicken Nuggets, ketchup, seasoned fries, fruit, and milk; Jan. 15 – Beef and Barley Soup, mozzarella string cheese, biscuits, fruit, and milk.
Happy Birthday today to Kirt Hansen, Mary Allen, Jim Shively, Keston Newman, and Trixie Jean Smith. Other birthdays this week include: Jan. 12 – Braxton Tomlinson, Elaine Davies, and Hailey Dixon; Jan. 13 - Rawley Calder, Bonita Smuin, Val Sawicki, Summer Waddle, Kathy Nick, and Tyllarre Ashcraft; Jan. 14 – Deegan Johnson, Jean Scott (in memory), Oaklynn Young, Janie Hope, Peyton Scott, and Deanna Rady; Jan. 15 – Krystal Bitter Anderson, Mike Cope, Tianna Erickson, Renay Torgerson, Zackary Baxter, Carl Lundholm, Jr., Saige Moss, Taleesha Hillman, and Kelsey Falter; Jan. 16 – Romero Pancheri and Cambree Hall.
Happy wedding anniversary to Richard and Kim Korn on Jan. 15.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 663-4856 or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.