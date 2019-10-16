Terreton tire yard catches fire

MUD LAKE — Terreton PTO served around 275 meals for their fundraiser drive-through dinner. Many community members left generous tips when they purchased their meals. The ham was donated by Mud Lake Community Church. The potatoes were donated by Bittersweet farms. The dessert bars were made by parents in the community. The money raised will go to fund PTO projects.
Ron’s Tire and Motorsport Point S in Terreton suffered a large fire in their tire yard the afternoon of Oct. 12. Area fire departments responded to the emergency. It was quickly contained. The cause in unknown.
The West Jefferson High School volleyball team will have a match at North Fremont high school at 5 p.m. Oct. 17. The tean will have the district tournament Oct. 22 and 24 at West Jefferson.
The high school football team will have a game Oct. 18 at home with Salmon. Football games begin at 4 and 7 p.m.
The high school cross country team will travel to the Rigby Invitational at Rigby Lake Oct. 16. West Jefferson will host the district meet Oct. 23.
Junior high basketball has begun. The girls’ team will have a game at 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at home with Sugar-Salem. They will also have a game at 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Ririe.
School lunch this week includes the following: Oct. 16 – Game on Chili, Saltine crackers, applesauce, cinnamon rolls and milk; Oct. 17 – Pulled pork barbecue, green beans, Baked Lays Chips, pears and milk; Oct. 18 – Panther Pride Pepperoni Pizza, Salad with ranch dressing, Pineapple and milk; Oct. 21 – Chicken nuggets, Super seasoned fries, tropical fruit and milk. Oct. 22 – U-top sub sandwiches, Dorritos, fresh apple and milk; Oct. 23 – Homemade chicken noodle soup, salad with ranch dressing, crackers, peaches and milk.
Happy Birthday today to Lee Burtenshaw and Allan Shupe. Other birthdays this week include the following: Oct. 17 – Jerry Torgerson, Cache Sullivan, Brian Hjelm, Ann Coleman, Lester Reiss, Arvel Ashcraft, Paul Engberson, Lindsey Lundholm and Jennifer Puente; Oct. 18 – Josie Moss, LaVal Parish and Isaac Hall; Oct. 19 – Lee Petersen, Aileene Stoddard and Paul Engberson; Oct. 20 – Reggie Williams and Ace Raymond; Oct. 21 – Danielle Pancheri, Joni Burtenshaw, Aaron Savage, Hunter Robins, Jeff Siddoway and Dallin Grover; Oct. 22 – Lucas Pancheri, John Smuin, Ron Baxter, Shelly Hoggan, Jay Hoggan, Tyrel Williams and Elaine Cherry; Oct. 23 – Jared Lundholm and Robin Wilding.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856.