CLARK COUNTY– Hot temperatures are hanging around now that it is the middle of July. The Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service and our Rural Fire Protection Association all have trucks and personnel already in case of wildfires.
The annual Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative picnic is being planned for July 31. This year the event will take place in Mud Lake. More details will be available soon.
A 4-H Gardening Club started in Dubois on July 8. A group of six students gathered at the City Annex to learn about good soil, the parts of a plant and to transplant marigolds. Group leaders are Valeri Steigerwald, Danette Frederiksen and Laurie Small. At their first meeting, the garden club had a special guest speaker. Joseph Sagers, an AG extension agent with Clark and Jefferson Counties, helped the 4-H members learn about the plant cycle. Joe also helped as club members transplanted their flowers into pots to take home. “The Sprouts,” as the club is called, will meet once a week to learn more about the process of growing flowers and food.
Donna Thomas of Dubois was given a birthday surprise on July 5. Her daughter, Shelli Bardsley of Pocatello, traveled to Dubois with her husband Jim, son Matt, and grandson Bronson to celebrate with Donna.
Another surprise visit to Dubois was made by CCHS graduate Melissa Kellom. She now lives in the Chicago area. Melissa and her mom Marie Young came from Shelley on July 9 to attend the funeral of Sandra Jacobson. The ladies spent most of the day visiting in Dubois. Last month Melissa flew into Idaho Falls and stayed with her mom in Shelley and then surprised folks in Dubois one day. They also visited Andy Kellom and his family in eastern Montana during that time.
Sandra Jacobson passed on July 4 after a battle with cancer. Her husband Quinn and their six children honored her memory on July 9 with a funeral at the Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Quinn and Sandra reared their children at the US Sheep Experiment Station. Upon his retirement they moved into Dubois. Their children are Jenny, Arnica, Natalie, Shane, Travis, and Cody. She will be missed.
Sandy Tarran McClure of Spencer was happy to celebrate Independence Day once again with a parade. She and her family are the namesakes of the town of Spencer, Idaho. The annual parade started many years ago when Sandy was a child. She said that she and her cousins would dress up and march around for the July 4th parade. Some time ago Sandy decided to have her children and grandchildren re-kindle that tradition. Their family welcomes anyone who wants to take part in the parade to be in it. This year the streets of Spencer were lined with spectators. Before the 1 p.m. parade there was a city rummage sale along with hot fried scones and Sandy’s rhubarb pies available for purchase. The fire bell at the Spencer bell tower was rung at 1 p.m. to begin the parade. It was led by Kilgore native, Richard Hunter who is now a resident of Dubois and Spencer. He carried the American flag by horseback and was accompanied by Mary Ball of Salt Lake City. She is a “shirttail relative” of the King/McClure family.
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois had a surprise visit from her daughter, Julie Vaughan of Drummond, Oklahoma.
Jeanette Korrell of Dubois and her mom Hilda had a week with their grandson Kruz. His mom Karley Korrell brought him from Meridian to spend time with his maternal grandmothers. They had a great week together.
Songwriter Janie Shenton Christensen of Idaho Falls returned to her roots to film an original song she wrote. The song is “A Dream of Peace.” Janie has written many songs. She and the video crew, along with actress/vocalist Finnley Webster and her mom Erin (they are former Mud Lake residents who now live in Idaho Falls) were in Dubois on July 7. A videography team from Utah, Jake and Brittany Goodsell, worked with Janie. The group filmed at several sites around Dubois including the old Hotel and Grocery store next to the railroad tracks. They also filmed at the airport, the Heritage Hall museum and Main Street.
A surprise baby shower for Magaly “Maggie” and Jorge Valdez-Guerrero was held on July 10 at the Dubois Lions Hall. Maggie’s sister Maria and mom Magaly planned, prepared and presented the party for the happy couple.
The members and the Board of Directors at the Mud Lake Telephone Co-op in Dubois is having their meeting tonight. Clark County Search and Rescue is slated to meet on July 22. Call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for more details. Monthly Food Bank distribution in Dubois is set for Tuesday, July 27.
Happy Birthday to: July 14 — Anna West, Aurelia Ramirez, Ashley Anderson and Terry Garza; July 15-Kristine Frederiksen, Cameron Graves, Samie Laird, Amanda Glover, Lorenso Lisneros and Ryan Eddins; July 16 – Johnny The Kidd, John Farley and Bill Snodgrass; July 17 – Ashley Leonardson, Jerom Smith, Kim Black, Elise Brilliant Doschades, Vicente Aguilar, Refugio Garza, Pheadra Monroe, Kesha Lewis and Theresa Garza; July 18 – Ryder Kidd, Jill Phillips, Challis Bloxham, Garrett Laird and Patricia Aguilar; July 19 – Jerri Larick Shively, Andie Barg, Traci Webster Bell, Jerry Morten, Nihach Junior Noriega, Teagan Choate and Marcos Acosta; July 20 – Vicki Stoddard Beckman, Melissa Hernandez, Ken Gifford, Augustus Tomlinson, Rebeca Fitzwater Heiken and Maribel Raya.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to: July 14 — Zak and Cassie Vogl; July 16 – Conn and Ashley Crezee; July 18- Rick and Ronda Schroeder; Dave and Becky Crezee; July 19 – Rick and Debbie Caudle.
Stay cool. Stay safe.