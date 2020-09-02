GARFIELD — The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a water Olympics for their family home evening activity Aug. 24. They divided up in teams and competed in several different water games and relays at Cordon Park.
Janae Bingham and her husband recently moved from the Garfield area.
The Rigby High School Varsity Soccer (Girls) team will have a game at 7:00 p.m. Sept. 8. They will play Thunder Ridge High School at the Rigby High School.
Back to School Night for various schools in the area were held Sept. 1.
School in the Jefferson School District #251 starts today, Sept. 2.
IMUA Rigby Volleyball-Moving Forward reported that due to COVID they were not able to schedule any gym space with schools. So they are looking to try and run a youth league late fall or spring time. Check their Facebook for updates.
The Idaho Falls Temple Visitor’s Center is doing virtual tours. An internet link is available on the Rigby 1st Ward Face book.
Nathan Harper from the Garfield 6th ward is serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Indianapolis, Indiana. He gave a talk in church Aug. 23. Since the Mission Training Centers are presently closed, he completed his six week mission training at home.
Young Adult live face-to-face broadcast with Elder Rasband, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife will be speaking at 6:00 p.m. Sept. 13. All young adults 18-30 are invited to participate. They will be discussing how the church Jesus established in the Holy Land has been restored to the earth today and The Restoration of the Fullness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World. It can be watched on the Church satellite system, ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, Facebook, BYU TV, and other media. Those who cannot join the live event may view or download a recording of the devotional on Face2FaceChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Teton Dam Marathon volunteers are needed on Sept. 26. It will be done by noon. To volunteer go to: Rexburgraces.com. Click on: Teton Dam Marathon-volunteer sign up. All volunteers will get a free T shirt.
The Garfield Book Club met Aug. 26 at Tammy Clements’ house. They discussed the book “The Goose Girl” by Shannon Hale.
The Rigby High School Varsity Volleyball team has a game at 7:00 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Rigby High School. They will be playing against Highland High School.
The Eastern Idaho State Fair will be Sept. 4-12 in Blackfoot, Idaho. Limited attractions, food booths and free admission.
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 2 – Stephanie Munns; Sept. 5 – Hudson Portman.
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, anniversaries that you would like included in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145