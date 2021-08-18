CLARK COUNTY — The County fair begins Aug. 19. For more information contact Laurie Small at the University of Idaho Ag Extension office in Dubois.
Clark County School Dist. #161 teachers will return to their classrooms on Aug. 23. There will be an open house for parents and patrons at Lindy Ross Elementary on Aug. 24 at 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. Students begin school on Aug. 25. Superintendent Eileen Holden said that there will be staff meetings on Aug. 24 in the morning.
The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program for 2021-2021 school year has been awarded once again to our school district. This program increases students’ fresh fruit and vegetable consumption. It also expands the variety of fresh produce to students. This can positively impact student’s present and future health. School environments are healthier when healthier choices are provided for students. School food service supervisor Janitzi Furniss applied for the grant.
Jolene Johnson of Dubois took a road trip to northern Idaho. She and her mom, along with sister Nichole, their friend Alissa and a cousin, Riley, got to stay several nights at Hayden Lake. After that they stayed at Farragut State Park. She said their bike ride on the Hiawatha Trail was great.
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois attended the War Bonnet Rodeo in Idaho Falls on Aug. 6. Her grandson Dirk Tavenner competed in the steer wrestling where he received a score of 5.1.
Eleven of the twenty-one grandchildren of the late Ed and Virginia Frederiksen gathered in Idaho Falls on Aug. 7. They gathered to celebrate the life of Larry Godfrey, husband of Arla Taylor Godfrey. After the service and inurnment, there was a picnic for family members. It was a great time of getting caught up for the cousins and their children. Danette Frederiksen and Valeri Steigerwald hosted a dinner on Aug. 8 for family members.
George Thomas of Dubois was a tour guide for Nancy Frederiksen, her son Phil of Spokane, and daughter Karen Simon of Fairfield on Aug. 8. The group went to Medicine Lodge for the afternoon.
Clark County Native and Dubois resident Lester Henman passed away at his home on Aug. 8. He worked for the US Forest Service. A celebration of life for Lester is being planned for September 11. Condolences to his wife LaPreal and the Henman family.
Mike and Laurie Holden have moved to their Spencer home full time. They lived in Idaho Falls for many years and spent holidays and weekends in Spencer. Their daughter Hayley and her family now live in the Idaho Falls house.
Joni Grover of Dubois received her call to the Manchester, England mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She will begin her mission in Nov.
The annual Dubois Memorial Rodeo begins on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. There will be many events for kids including junior pole bending, barrel racing, breakaway roping and a money calf. Regular rodeo events of bareback riding, breakaway roping, calf roping, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, stock saddle riding, barrel racing and team roping will take place. To enter the rodeo call Wade at (406) 581-7223. For more information about the rodeo call Kelli at (208)201-3030 or Jodi at (208) 390-5331. It is always tons of fun!
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 18 — Brandon Grover and Stacy Gust; Aug. 19 – Jencee Reardon, Emma Gardner, Brett Shenton, Merelin Miles and Janessa VenHagen; Aug. 20 – Brandon Goodsell, Lori Bowen, Graciela Gonzales, Braden Manning, Anna Rogers and Tim Summers; Aug. 21 – Gloria Perezand Velda Darlene Brace; Aug. 22 – Dean Snodgrass, Lazaurus Schleiger and Dave Price; Aug. 23 – Gloria Perez and Velda Darlene Brace; Aug. 24 – Thomas Zweifel, Tate Tomlinson, Lacey May Tomlinson and Raechel Foster.
Wedding Anniversary Greetings to: Aug. 18 — Jack & Sharon Caldwell and John & Linda Toler; Aug. 19 – David & Kaylee Milner; Aug. 21 – Hernan & Martha Perez; Brion & De Egan; Aug. 22 – Kobe & Yessica Korrell; Aug. 23 – Phillip & Raelyn Wilding; Ken & Nichole Gifford.