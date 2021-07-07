GARFIELD — Families and friends in the Garfield area got together to go see the Independence Day fireworks, have BBQs and picnics.
•
Peyton Johnson, of Garfield, received his mission call to be a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the California San Bernardino Mission. Congratulations!
•
Joanne and Earl Hansen, of Garfield, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They celebrated by going to Downata Hot Springs with their family. Congratulations to Joanne and Earl!
•
The Garfield 2nd Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a humanitarian activity on June 30. They showed gratitude for the deployed troops, veterans and first responders by writing letters and making items to send in care packages thru “Operation Gratitude Charity.” Families also got involved by writing letters and coloring pictures to send as well.
•
Kayson Parker, son of Jon and Kasandra Parker of Garfield, recently received his mission call to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Baltimore Maryland (Spanish speaking). His MTC (mission training center) experience will begin on Sept. 21.
•
Miranda Drowns, daughter of Melinda Drowns, spoke in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sacrament Meeting on June 27. She will be serving as a missionary in the Bentonville Arkansas Mission. Starting July 5, she will do a week of mission training at home then she will do the rest at the MTC.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society will be holding an activity 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 20 at the church football field. They will be learning some yoga techniques to help people relax and some massage techniques to help eliminate a little of the stress. Bring a yoga mat, towel or chair and wear comfortable clothing.
•
The Rigby FFA did a fundraiser at the Menan Independence Day Celebration. They made breakfast and had a raffle on July 3.
•
Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held baptismal services last weekend.
•
Happy Birthday to: July 7 — Nancy Hansen; July 11 — Gail Brown; July 12 — Pam Coombs.
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.