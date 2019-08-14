MUD LAKE — There were many entries in the open class division at the fair. The Grand Champions include the following: Sicily Jacobs in Field Crops in the Intermediate division for her eggs. Sharlie Williams won in the Junior division for her eggs. Justin Place won in the senior division for his mustard plant. Abby Wilcox received top prize in home canning for her freezer jam. Peyton Scott won the Intermediate Division with his canned peaches. Reece Barker won the Junior Division with her Golden Delicious applesauce.
In the art category at the fair, Justin Murdock received Grand Champion in the Senior Division. Emy Scott won in the Junior Division for Art, and Taylor Petersen won in the Intermediate Division. Reece Barker received Grand Champion in the Junior Division of the Gardening contest with her cucumbers. Lester Reiss won the Grand Champion of the Senior Division Gardening contest with his potatoes. Joanna Saldana won in her division of Intermediate for her broccoli.
Peyson Engberson won the Intermediate Division Culinary Grand prize with his pig cupcakes. Pyper Barker won in the Junior Division with her lemon bars and Michelle Murdock won the Senior Division with her pie. Candace Cope won the photography contest with her portrait of her son. Josh Reyes won the Intermediate division with his portrait and Joanna Shively won with her photograph in the “Scenery” class.
Amanda Owen received the Grand Champion in the Intermediate division for her flowers. MacKenna McInelly won in the Junior Division for her lily. Richard Korn won with his lily. Wanda Pincock won the Grand Champion for her beautiful blessing dress in the Senior Division of the sewing contest. Nancy Hanson won Grand Champion for her carved wooden Santa. Jessica Pincock won the Junior Division Grand Champion in Crafts for her Idaho History Project Scrapbook. Danner Grover won in the Intermediate Division of Crafts for his St. Louis Puzzle. Chris Skidmore won for his cool lamp. Ruth Hansen won for her quilt and Wanda Pincock won for her knitted animals. Tegan Hansen won Grand Champion for his pig.
Sophomore High School registration will be today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Freshman and new students’ registration will be Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. High School Picture day will be Aug. 22.
Hamer Elementary School’s “Back to School Night” will be Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.
Terreton Elementary and Junior High School picture day will be Aug. 29.
Happy Birthday today to Don Burtenshaw, Ashley Egbert Furness, Britney Christensen, Jon Grimes and Quincy Roundy. Other birthdays this week include the following: Aug. 16 – Saylor Bitter, Lynn Burtenshaw, Harley Bartlome and Nicole Fisher; Aug. 17 – Bill Stoddart, Ron Torgerson, Scott Carpenter and Pamela Smith; Aug. 18 – Shelma Miskin and Maysa Wood; Aug. 19 – Katee Rose Ward, Kelsee Dalling and Ann Hansen; Aug. 20 – Konner Stoneberg, Kent Miskin and Dan Mitchell; Aug. 21 – Justin Black, Daris quinton, Billy Nielsen and Allan Scott.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Aug. 16 – Ben and Nikki Hulet; Aug. 17 – Brice and Sherrie Mitchell, Tyler and Michelle Simmons; Aug. 19 – Layne and Cassie Coleman; Aug. 21 – Joe and Alice Worthin, Spencer and Kami Brown.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856.