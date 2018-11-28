The Rigby Star: Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
November 1915
Was ever a people so fitted to offer up Thanksgiving as we of the United States during this year of our Lord? Was ever a country so blessed by a merciful Providence? Was ever a community, a state, a nation given such reason for bowing low before God and praising Him from whom all blessings flow? Nearly all the other countries of the world are torn by fearful wars; the earth is sodden with the blood of mankind, their lands ruined, their normal prosperity blasted for a hundred years to come.
Yellowstone Park is a place for tourist travel of all classes since August 1, the day that marked the opening to automobiles of this national park of nature’s wonders. The number of tourists who enetered the conveyances other than automobiles is divided by entrances as follows: West entrance, via Yellowstone Mont., 14,359; north entrance via Gardiner, Mont., 8,608; east entrance via Jackson, Wyo. 1,238; south entrance via Cody, Wyo. 88; total for all entrances, 24,293.
The first of Dr. Sutcloffe’s sermons in Rigby will be given at the church next Sunday morning at 11 o’clock. His subject will be, “Before and after Pentacost.” It is suggested that those who live in the county bring their dinners and remain for the afternoon meeting which will be at 2:30.
Last Friday was a gala day in the educational life of Jefferson County. It held out to public inspection the measurable side of scholastic endeavor.
On Tuesday evening, the representatives citizens of Roberts and vicinity held a rousing mass meeting for the purpose of meeting with representatives of the Utah Light and Power company’s officials.
After many days delay the preliminary work on the new telephone building on South State Street was commenced.
November 1935
The savor of delicious roast turkey and all the trimmings which make up a Thanksgiving dinner, “like mother used to make” will whet the appetites of the young men in Pocatello District CCC camps on Thursday afternoon.
At a meeting of Rigby taxpayers, held at the courthouse Friday night, the assembly went on record as unanimously approving the city proceeding with a sewer project for the City of Rigby.
Armistice Day was observed here Monday with a ceremony at the flag pole, near the city building, participated in by ex-service men, Co. F. 116 Engineers of the national guard and the high school band at 11 o’clock.
The Rigby Red Devils continued their undefeated football season at Firth last Friday by winning from Firth 7-0 on a muddy field.
The first sugar beet payment for 1935 beets delivered during September and October to the Utah-Idaho Sugar Company will be made Friday, November 15th.
Mrs. Henry C. Beasley, 35, of Roberts and three of her children, Zina, 8 months; Theron, 3 years; and Vernal, 4 years, are dead as a result of a gasoline explosion which destroyed their small two room residence, three and a half miles south of Roberts at 9 o’clock Wednesday morning.
Bids for the new bridge across the South Fork and those for project 160-C, the six miles of the Roberts-Rigby-Ririe Highway extending east of Rigby, will be advertised in the very near future.
Rigby Star subscribers who have not yet taken advantage of the November offer, of a year’s subscription and two free show tickets for $1.50 have another week left to avail themselves of the bargain.
November 1955
Hallowe’en night in Jefferson County was a nightmare as far as peace officers were concerned. The sheriff’s office, Menan marshal Vern Wilson, City of Rigby police had an all night session.
Future Homemakers of America, Rigby Chapter, began their membership drive Monday, November 31. The FHA dues are $1.00 and those wishing to attend District Convention at Ashton on November 12th are asked to bring an additional 75 cents to cover registration and lunch.
The Rigby Trojans football team rode to victory and the Sixth District championship at Sugar City Wednesday by defeating Sugar-Salem 13 to 6.
The Snake River Post No. 1004, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Lloyd Crystal Post No. 20 American Legion, together with the high schools of Ririe and Rigby– will present a patriotic program in the LDS tabernacle, Friday, November 11, at 11 a.m.
The October issue of the Circuit carried an article with pictures of the Utah Power and Light Company’s new power line nearing completion in this area. Over a year ago the company constructed the sub-station building north of Rigby with the 161,000 volt in mind.
1955 tax bill $254 less that for 1954.
November 1975
The new stretch of road between the Lorenzo Bridge and Thornton has shaken up a few taxpayers recently as they have negotiated potholes that would be more aptly named swimming holes.
Representative Wayne Tobbitts and former Chamber of Commerce President, Artell Mugleston joined forces to blast Ma Bell this week for trying to phase out its branch office in Rigby.
Rigby city streets will see their long awaited face-lift as Burggraf Construction Co. drives the last of its heavy equipment dinosaurs into the sunset this week.
DeLene Chase was installed this week as the new President of the Jefferson County Cowbells.
Veterans and Auxiliary members of World War I Barracks #2078 met at the home of Commander and Mrs. Wm. Clark, Menan, last Friday evening, Nov. 7, to observe Veteran’s Day and enjoy a pot luck turkey dinner.