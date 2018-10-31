The Rigby Star: Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
October 1915
The Lewisville High School will open next Monday, Nov. 1, with the following faculty: Mr. L . F. Moench, superintendent, assisted by Mr. Izatt, Logan Utah, Miss Barbara E. Hierachi, Texas, and Miss Irene Lowe, Albion, Idaho.
•
Carl A. Webster, proprietor of a pool hall at Camas, was arrested by Sheriff Adams last Thursday and brought before the Probate court here. He was charged on three counts with unlawful sale of liquor and was bound over to the distirct court in the sum of $3,000, in default of which sum he is now in the county jail.
•
This morning Sheriff Adams, together with a search warrant, did business with a blacksmith shop at Ririe, and was rewarded with a ten gallon keg of whiskey which contained something like two gallons of the liquid fire. As a result F.B. Margett and his assistant were arrested and are now in jail pending examination.
•
The engagement of Mrs. Norman Galt of Washington to President Woodrow Wilson was announced at the White House Wednesday night.
•
The opening of duck season found many hunters on the job last Friday morning and the boys that happened along Mud Lake about that time were well rewarded for their trouble, as there were plenty of the big birds during the morning hours and several sore shoulders that night.
•
Youths and maidens, fathers and mothers, grouchy old bachelors and weather beaten spinsters, all are cordially invited to the M. I. A. joy entertainment. The age limit for entrance is 12 to infinity. Admission for ladies is 20c. gentleman 25c.
October 1935
The formal opening and dedication of the Ririe community hall was held Friday evening with a crowd of 500 standing. The rustic hall is said to be one of the largest FERA projects completed in the state.
•
Roger Bros. opened their seed house at Ririe Monday. Thirty-six women are employed at the plant and it is hoped the plant will have an extended run here.
•
“Mary The Third,” Baker Royalty play, by Racheal Crothers, will be presented by the Rigby Seniors under the direction of Archie Williams at the Junior High Auditorium, Nov. 15. This play is a drama of modern life and full of intricate and interesting situations.
•
The total benefit payment to be received by the Jefferson County Sugar Beet growers on the 1934 crop will amount to $76,432.79. Of this amount practically $43,675 has been received.
•
The Red Cross Junior life saving and swimming instruction, sponsored by the Jefferson County chapter of the Red Cross, during the summer at Heise was participated by a group of 33 boys and girls. Pins and emblems have arrived and are being distributed to the group.
•
At a meeting of the board of trustees, Independent School District No. 5, Rigby, held Monday night, the board voted to waive the collection of tuition from adjoining school districts who have or may have students in the Rigby High School.
•
The Rigby Red Devils downed a fighting team from Ririe last Friday afternoon on a local gridiron by 51 to 0 score.
•
The thermometer hit a new low for the fall here early Tuesday morning, registering 15 above on Main Street at 6 a.m. No material damage was done to the potatoes in the ground, although spuds close to the surface were nipped in some fields.
October 1955
Modern Woodman of America annual Halloween party will again be held in the spacious recreation hall at Menan, Idaho, Friday night, October 28th, at 8 p.m.
•
Sidewalk construction at the new Rigby High School has been underway this week. Fronting the school grounds on the east will be a new block-long sidewalk, while two wide sidewalks extend from the east front to the doors of the main building and a narrower walk from the gymnasium entrance.
•
Old Glory presents a beautiful sight flying from the new standard erected on the front parking area of the Sixth District highway department, south of Rigby, on Yellowstone Highway.
•
Mr. and Mrs. A.B. Eckersell left Tuesday for Boston where he will preside at the annual convention of the National Funeral Directors’ Association. Mr. Eckersell will complete his term as president of the national organization.
•
Rigby High School classes in physiology and biology last week, attended special lectures for three days in the court room at the court house. Mrs. Roma Yates of the sheriff’s office talked to the students on the evils of marihuana, its characteristics and the psychological reactions.
•
October 28th and 29th have been named as “Fall Festival Days” in Rigbyn when merchants and business men cooperate for the annual fall event, under the sponsorship of the Rigby Chamber of Commerce.
•
Delivery of the new telephone directories for Rigby and area came out Tuesday, with the books for the Roberts section being delivered on Monday.
October 1975
Mr. Erik Beazer of Rigby took 2nd place honors in the September 27th and 28th sailboat race held in Mt. Home on the C.J. Strike Reservoir. Mr. Beazer was sailing a 13 ft. Cyclone sailboat, competing against 12 other boats.
•
Students returning to Terreton Elementary following a week vacation for potato harvest enjoyed an unexpected assembly. Larry Stillon of Vernal, Utah, who had an exhibit of glassblowing at the Crafts Fair over the weekend demonstrated his craft for the students.
•
In a special school board meeting called Monday night in Rigby, members of the Joint District 251 school board drafted a letter clarifying its stand on the recent salary controversy mounted by district teachers. The board stated in its letter to Mrs. Bills that salary negotiations had been concluded and that further negotiations “cannot affect a contract which has been finalized by the teacher himself, or by you on their behalf, for the school year.”
•
Belva J. Mugleston has been promoted to the position of Loan Officer in the Rigby Office of The Idaho First National Banking.
•
If recommendations on 1976 fishing seasons are approved, anglers will be discarding a set of scales from the tackle box and adding a tape ruler. Herb Pollard, fisheries management supervisor at the department, says the major changes recommended in next year’s regulations will be the elimination of weight limits on trout.