GARFIELD — A community BBQ was held on July 13. It was put together by the Garfield First Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was held outside at the church. Fried chicken and drinks were provided. People also brought desserts and salads. There was food, fun and games.
The Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reopened on July 13 after their closure for the annual two week cleaning in July. Appointments are still necessary at this time.
Mark and Christy Thomas and their children are new to the Garfield area. They moved into the “Autumn Heights” Subdivision. Welcome to Garfield!
Fall Competitive Soccer registration is open thru July 18. Birth years 2007 — 2013 are eligible to play. See Facebook “Rigby Area Youth Sports and Activities,” that was posted on July 5, for a link to their blog for registration.
Pay It Forward Jefferson County is helping with the fundraiser, “We’ve Got Your Back.” This is a school backpack program that provides backpacks filled with essential items for kids in Jefferson County. Last year they provided over 400 filled backpacks and also boxes filled with school supplies to every school in the county.
The Hill Cumorah Pageant is ending after 84 years. As a thank you for the contributions of tens of thousands of participants, volunteers and audience members over the years, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints presented a devotional with Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the 12 Apostles and a broadcast of the 2019 Hill Cumorah Pageant on July 9. If you missed this and would still like to see it, the devotional and broadcast can still be seen on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Happy Birthday to: July 14 — Marlee Duncan; July 15 — Quigley Duncan; July 16 — Brinley Parker; July 18 — Doyle Robertson
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.