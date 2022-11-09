Thomas-Harn Rodea Arena in Dubois receives renovations

{span}Marine Private Jonathan Hawker of Hamer visited his alma mater while home on leave. He posed for this photo with junior high students. Pictured above from left to right are: Front: Brandom Medel, Levy Aleman, Isael Ruiz and Isaak Arteaga. Back: Ms. Lorri Clark, Emma Wilding, Lindsay Perez, Estefania Ledezma, Jonathan Hawker, Stockton Cross, Antonio Aleman, Tony Ledezma, Kelly Aguilar and Ana Hernandez.{/span}

 Photo Courtesy of Lorri Clark

DUBOIS — Getting wood for burning inside, cleaning out flower beds and gardens, getting out warm clothes and settling in for snowy days are all part of preparing for winter around here. Marty and Conni Owen of Dubois were outside working on their shrubs and flower beds Nov. 4 even as snow was lightly falling.


