Thomas-Harn Rodea Arena in Dubois receives renovations

DUBOIS — Getting wood for burning inside, cleaning out flower beds and gardens, getting out warm clothes and settling in for snowy days are all part of preparing for winter around here. Marty and Conni Owen of Dubois were outside working on their shrubs and flower beds Nov. 4 even as snow was lightly falling.
•
A group of men from the Beaver Creek Ward of the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–Day Saints built an outdoor ramp at the home of LaPreal Henman in Dubois. She recently had hip surgery and now has a better way to get in and out of her house.
•
Repair work has been done at the Dubois Community Baptist Church building. To prevent leaking into the basement from windows, new window wells and protective covers were installed. A crew is working together to complete the project.
•
The Thomas–Harn rodeo arena in Dubois is undergoing some renovations. Chutes, the announcer stand and some gates at the rodeo grounds have been torn down. New and refurbished structures will be installed.
•
A well–known Clark County Cowboy, Kevin Small, survived an automobile accident in October. There was a packed house to celebrate him and to help defray costs for him. Along with the potato bar dinner, live and silent auctions were the main attractions on the evening of Oct. 28. Auctioneers Ken Chambers and Dan Williams kept the live auction lively. There were many nice items donated. At last count, over seventy thousand dollars have been generously given by caring family and friends.
•
McKya May, daughter of Clark County native Tag May who now resides in Idaho City, married Marcus Correa on Oct. 29 in Middleton, Idaho. McKya’s mom is Regina Handy May of Middleton. Many members of the May family attended the happy occasion. The bride’s grandfather Allyn (Jan) May was there from Dubois. Other family members in attendance included Darrin and Treva May of Spencer, Tammy May Farnsworth of Rigby, Lana May Tomlinson of Medicine Lodge, Bart and Carrie May of Dubois, Bodie and Holly May (and daughters) of Idaho Falls, Kaleb and Nora May (and children) of Boise, Tyson and Maggie May Taylor of Idaho Falls, and Cade and Kelley May (and daughter) of Boise.
•
Marty and Conni Owen of Dubois drove to Coeur d’ Alene for a conference of the Pacific Northwest Aerial Applicators. They were there Oct. 30– Nov. 2. Conni said she enjoyed seeing the Tamarack trees changing colors.
•
Joel & Beth Willoughby of Ankeny, Iowa were in Dubois Nov. 2–4. Beth (maiden name Javaux) is a first cousin of Allene, Danette and Valeri Frederiksen. Her dad John Javaux was the youngest brother of the Frederiksen girls’ mom Jane. As part of their “Brains and Bibles” ministry, Joel gave presentations on Nov. 2 and 3 at the Dubois Community Baptist Church. While in Dubois the family had fun at the Chicas clothing exchange. They are staying in Idaho for over a month. They are staying with family in the Caldwell area now.
•
Jonathan Hawker of Hamer (son of Alan and Sheena Hawker), a 2022 graduate of CCHS, visited his alma mater on Oct. 26. He is now a private in the US Marine Corps. Teacher Lorri Clark had him speak to students in one of her junior high classes. Jonathan was home on a ten day “boot leave” from training in San Diego, CA. He said he really likes the Marines where people are very supportive. Soon he will be promoted to Private First Class.
•
Basketball season is underway for the Clark County Bobcats. The junior high girls team had their first competition on Nov. 4 in Idaho Falls against the Water Springs school. The first high school girl’s game is slated for Nov. 15. Coaches for the teams are: High School boys – Tyson Schwartz and Wyatt Kinghorn; High School girls – Bryant Worthen Fenske; Jr. High boys – Ozzy Asiel; Jr. High girls – Lorri Clark and Janeth Aguilar. Go Bobcats!
•
Clark County schools held Parent–Teacher conferences on November 3.
•
Clark County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Banquet will be held on Nov. 12 at Lindy Ross Elementary beginning at 6 pm.
•
The Dubois Lions Club annual Turkey Shoot and family fun day is set for Nov. 19 at the Dubois Community Building. The hours for that exciting event are 11:30am. to 3:30pm. Contact Bonnie Stoddard, Allyn May, Kerri Ellis or any other local Lions Club member for more info.
•
Wreaths and other fresh greenery that has been ordered by Heritage Hall is set to arrive in Dubois on Nov. 29. Folks who have ordered the greenery are encouraged to pick it up on Nov. 30 at the city Christmas Tree Lighting. The wreaths, etc. will be available from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Don Shenton Memorial Building (ambulance and fire station). Contact Carrie May or Conni Owen for further details.
•
Happy Birthday to Cole Dernoll, Lisa Holden Jackson, Ronda Schroeder, Ken Marino, Dessie Jo Taylor, Gabriela Lopez and Jeremy Condie; Nov. 10 – Brian Panquerne, Clarence Haight, Ann Bennett Carver, Darlene Bitsoi, Noe Truck Perez, Tyson Schwartz and Paige Martinez; Nov. 11 – Manny Hernandez, Vicky Christenson, Truxton Ricks, Stacy Roedel, Shaylee Henman, Rick Schroeder and LaREee Billman; Nov. 12 – Felipe Contreras and Jocelin Morales; Nov. 13 – Hank Hagenbarth, Nate King, Rick Vaughan, Bonita Bitsoi, Adrian Rangel, Trace Hillman and Israel Aguilar; Nov. 14 – Cody Jacobson and Refugio Garza; Nov. 15 – Tavery Ward, Beatriz Martinez Lopez, Jake Doherty and Bethany Chavez.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to Rhett and Whitney Ricks; Nov. 10 – Paul and Christine Williams; Nov. 11 – Steve and Amanda Genetti; Nov. 12 – Lisa and John Clements, Lana and Lynn Tomlinson, Michelle and Lance Billman.
•
See ya out and about soon I hope!
