LEWISVILLE — Logan Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, recently took second place in the nation in the American Future Farmers of America (FFA) Star Awards, the highest achievable award in FFA. Last summer, he was named one of four national finalists in Equine Science – Placement. He worked hard on his project, which included working with and driving the family’s Belgian draft horses, calculating feeding and health programs, learning the farrier trade, keeping track and making reports – and putting it all down on paper. The announcement was made live over Zoom on Oct. 28, at Rigby High School. Logan graduated in May, and has since been farming with his father and brother. He recently received a mission call to serve in the New Jersey Morristown Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints, and will leave on Dec. 30.
The Lewisville Book Study Group has chosen their book for the month of November, which is “The Girl They Left Behind,” by Roxanne Veletzos. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Beverly Bramwell.
Sheri Clayton is a grandma again! Her daughter, Katy Burton and her husband, Garrett, were blessed with a baby boy, born Oct. 25, in Omaha, Nebraska. He weighed nine pounds and measured 21 inches long. His name will be Graham Gerald Burton, and he is their second little boy. The family knew that he would be born with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia (his abdominal content is herniating up into his chest cavity through the diaphragm), and since birth he has developed severe pulmonary hypertension. He will require close monitoring and surgery. The family asks that you remember him in your prayers.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) will hold their November meeting at 1:00 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Lewisville Church. Cindy England will give the history, and the lesson, which is on the Civil War, will be presented by Sheryl Bingham. Visitors and new members are always welcome.
The Lewisville church building will be closed for carpet and upholstery cleaning Nov. 5 for the entire day.
Happy Birthday to: today – Heather Murdoch and Kendall Austin; Nov. 5 – J.J. VanLeuven and Ray Lindstrom; Nov. 6 – Emily Selman, Kerry Jensen and Steven Purcell; Nov. 7 – Rodney Boyce and Lewisville’s Mayor George Judd; Nov. 8 – Whitney Walker; Nov. 9 – Larry Drollinger; Nov. 10 – Heidi Crane and Spencer Rosenberg.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.