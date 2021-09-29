Thornley farmily participates at Fall Festival in Utah
The Rigby High School Class of 1971 held their 50th Class Reunion on Aug. 7, 2021, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Idaho Falls. Many classmates from Idaho and Utah attended, as well as others who traveled from California, Virginia, Arizona, Wyoming, Oregon, Montana, and Washington. Front row L to R: Dennis Hammon, Dorsie Sullenger, Paul Jenkins, D.F. Call, Kay Cook, Craig Beck, Debbie Jo Later Larsen, Mike Larsen, Paul Fullmer, Brad Ball, and Dave James. Second row: Jackie Morris Stoumbaugh, Janell Taylor Wetherell, Ebony Scott French, Annette Baxter Eddins, Diana Hughes Barney, Debbie Poole Dester, Ranae Brown Murdock, Jolene Erickson Mickelsen, Tammy Stitt Gray, Lorraine Garrett Fisher, Sybil Armstrong, Cox, Rosann Dodge Havey, Ellen Geisler Carlson, Bonnie Burns Denning, Linda Blair Parmer, Lorri Reed McCoy, Julia Jackson, Judeen Reed, Jana Hayes Meek, Bobbie Johnson Albertson, and Judy Denning Payne. Third row: Garvin “Mike” Durrant, Cindy Taylor Ball, Tamara Rock Wulf, Terry French, Tyra Jones Peterson, Jean Tolman Dick, Marcene Miller Ferguson, Richard Barney, Christine Jenson Bryan, Tom Byrne, Joe George, Nikki Staggs, Terry Silva, Debbie Hansen Finn, Kathi Oram Peterson, Cyndy Jones McGraw, Brent Ward, Dan Peterson, Bryan Briggs, Melanie Berrett, Randy Olaveson, Verl Dial, Robert Thompson, Cindy Curey Hill, Dennis Colvin, Gloria Colvin Jensen, Marla Gneiting Briggs, Tanis Jo Marriott Barney, Lorrie Hansen Distefano, Kristy Spaulding Johnson, Peggy Wright Marler, and Brad Rhodes. Fourth row row: Delwin Wilde, Dean Brown, Gary Campbell, David Bramwell, Scott Hancock, Joan Hancock Dratch, Kathy Morgan Poole, Sheri Clement Clayton, Dan Allred, John Burrows, Calvin Kinghorn, Raliegh Berrett, Steve Mickelsen, Mike Surerus, Thayle Taylor, Dennis “Mike” Merrill, Robert Hoffman, Paul Peterson, Mark Jensen, Bruce Flint, Kirk Johnson, and Kim Chiles.

 DENNISHAMMON

LEWISVILLE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its semi-annual General Conference this weekend, Oct. 2 and 3. This year, as in the past several conferences, it will be a global broadcast, originating from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Saturday sessions will be held at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. and the Sunday sessions will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. All sessions will be live-streamed on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. You can also watch them on local KIFI-TV Channel 8, BYU-TV, and YouTube.

Wade and Amy Thornley and sons, Rhett and Ben, took their Belgian draft horses to Mona, Utah, where they competed with thirteen other hitches from throughout the intermountain west in the Young Living Farms Fall Festival and Draft Horse Show. They represented Lewisville well and brought home many ribbons to add to their collection. Rhett took first place in the Amateur 4-Up driving competition. Amy’s sister, Lisa Smith, and her husband, Leland, and family, also attended and enjoyed the festivities, as well as family friend, Marvin Melling.

Cassidy Harper is getting married on Oct. 1, in the Manti, Utah Temple to Chase Amerjan. Chase is the son of Lonnie and Denise Amerjam, and Cassidy is the daughter of former Lewisville residents, David and Heather Harper (now building a new home in Menan). A reception will be held in their honor that evening in Ogden, Utah. Following their honeymoon, the newlyweds will make their home in Lewisville, living in the former Harold and Ada Lowder home.

The Open House for the Pocatello Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is in progress and will go through Oct. 23. It is open to the public for tours. No tours will be held on Sundays or during General Conference (Oct. 2 and 3). Go to churchofjesuschristtemples.org/pocatello-idaho-temple to reserve your free tickets. Dedicatory services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7, in three sessions, at 9 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m. Following the dedication, the temple will open to patrons for ordinances starting Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Bill Ferreter is back home following his recent hospitalization with Covid and wish him well in his continued recovery.

Thayne and Karen Anderson will be moving from Lewisville. They have bought a home in Grant and will be living near some of their children.

Happy Birthday to: Sept. 29 — Lola Jacobs and Luke Miller; Sept. 30 — Logan Telford; Oct. 1 — Kevin Justesen, Hunter Squires, and Jexson Summers; Oct. 2 — Luke Hicks and Brynlie Telford; Oct. 5 — Landon Erickson.

