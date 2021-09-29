Thornley farmily participates at Fall Festival in Utah

LEWISVILLE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its semi-annual General Conference this weekend, Oct. 2 and 3. This year, as in the past several conferences, it will be a global broadcast, originating from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Saturday sessions will be held at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. and the Sunday sessions will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. All sessions will be live-streamed on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. You can also watch them on local KIFI-TV Channel 8, BYU-TV, and YouTube.
Wade and Amy Thornley and sons, Rhett and Ben, took their Belgian draft horses to Mona, Utah, where they competed with thirteen other hitches from throughout the intermountain west in the Young Living Farms Fall Festival and Draft Horse Show. They represented Lewisville well and brought home many ribbons to add to their collection. Rhett took first place in the Amateur 4-Up driving competition. Amy’s sister, Lisa Smith, and her husband, Leland, and family, also attended and enjoyed the festivities, as well as family friend, Marvin Melling.
Cassidy Harper is getting married on Oct. 1, in the Manti, Utah Temple to Chase Amerjan. Chase is the son of Lonnie and Denise Amerjam, and Cassidy is the daughter of former Lewisville residents, David and Heather Harper (now building a new home in Menan). A reception will be held in their honor that evening in Ogden, Utah. Following their honeymoon, the newlyweds will make their home in Lewisville, living in the former Harold and Ada Lowder home.
The Open House for the Pocatello Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is in progress and will go through Oct. 23. It is open to the public for tours. No tours will be held on Sundays or during General Conference (Oct. 2 and 3). Go to churchofjesuschristtemples.org/pocatello-idaho-temple to reserve your free tickets. Dedicatory services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7, in three sessions, at 9 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m. Following the dedication, the temple will open to patrons for ordinances starting Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Bill Ferreter is back home following his recent hospitalization with Covid and wish him well in his continued recovery.
Thayne and Karen Anderson will be moving from Lewisville. They have bought a home in Grant and will be living near some of their children.
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 29 — Lola Jacobs and Luke Miller; Sept. 30 — Logan Telford; Oct. 1 — Kevin Justesen, Hunter Squires, and Jexson Summers; Oct. 2 — Luke Hicks and Brynlie Telford; Oct. 5 — Landon Erickson.