LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to new parents, Chase and Cassidy Amerjan! They welcomed a baby boy on Oct. 7, born at Madison Memorial Hospital. He is their first and his name will be Gilbert. David and Heather Harper, of Menan, are the proud grandparents.
•
Kurtis and Lisa Boyce have a new grandbaby. Their son, Christopher Boyce, and his wife, Stephanie, welcomed a baby boy, Grady Blaine Boyce on Sept. 20, weighing five pounds, seven ounces. He joins big brother, Beckham, and sister, Dottie. The Boyce family lives in Rexburg.
•
The Lewisville First Ward Halloween Trunk or Treat, which is being held on Halloween evening, Monday, Oct. 31, has had a time change. It will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will be held in the church parking lot. Bring your family, decorate your car, dress up, and bring treats to share with the Trick–or–Treaters. Donuts and hot chocolate will be served.
•
Welcome home, Matthew Selman! Matt, the son of Scott and Emily Selman, recently returned home from serving in the Arkansas Little Rock Mission. He will speak in the Lewisville First Ward on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 11:30 a.m.
•
Wade and Amy Thornley recently returned home from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where Wade was one of the draft horse judges for the K.I.L.E.(Keystone International Livestock Exhibition). He judged the Shires, Belgians and Haflinger halter and hitch classes.
•
We welcome Ty and Maci Cottle and baby daughter, Dani, to Lewisville. They have moved to the home across the street from Dan and Jen Hollist, on 3406 East. Ty is the son of Alan and Kim Cottle, from Menan, and Maci was raised in Washington state.
•
Our sympathies to the Shippen families of Menan, at the passing of their husband and father, Emmett J. Shippen, 81, on Oct. 8, at Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg. Funeral services will be held today, Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 11:00 a.m. at the Menan Red Brick church, with burial in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
•
Happy Birthday to Richard Barney, Madelaine Barney, and Lane Boyce! Other birthdays this week include: Oct. 13 – Bryan Dansie and Linda Stratton; Oct. 14 – Eric Nield and Elcy Anderson; Oct. 15 – John Ethan Erickson, Joyce Jardine, Rialy Ball, Julia Lewis, and Heidi Moreno; Oct. 16 – Michaela Maupin, Oct. 17 – Robert Taylor and Lee Hinckley; and Oct. 18 – Kaleigh Squires and Gage Hayes.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
